Joey Chestnut is crowned champion by eating 63 hot dogs in ten minutes

Eat 63 hot dogs in ten minutes and maintain a smile and composure. That is what Joey Chestnut, world champion of the specialty, achieved this Monday in the contest that has been held every year for more than a century. July 4that Coney Island in Brooklyn, a classic of the united states national holiday.

Despite his absolute dominance in the specialty, the 15-time champion, with a broken leg, was far from the record achieved in 2020 when he ate 76 whole hot dogs, including bread, in 10 minutes. For this reason, she apologized to the public for not being in her best shape and promised to prepare “more strongly” for future appointments.

As he acknowledged to AFP, he often eats hot dogs and “about once a week” participates in contests. Of course, after the binge this Monday, she does not plan to try a bite until the next day.

But judging by the distance that separates him from second and third placed Geoffrey Esper (47.5) and James Webb (41), his crown does not seem to be in danger at the moment.

“Joey Chestnut is a superior force that defies the laws of physics,” says organizer George Shea.

In the female competition of the event, the eight-time champion Miki Sudo gobbled up 40 sausages in 10 minutes too. The champion returned to the competition with a bang after a year-long absence due to her pregnancy—she exhibited her baby in the competition—although she also fell short of her record of 48 hot dogs.

Far behind was last year’s champion Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 and Sara Rodriguez, 23.5.

Sudo, who acknowledged that he also eats chicken and vegetables, assured that he will lower the binge with fruit.

Sometimes two by two, the sausages would disappear in a jiffy into the mouths of the contestants, who dip their bread in the half dozen glasses filled with water (exceptionally), soda or lemonade, displayed around the incessant plates of hot dogs. , so that it passes faster and not choke.

At an unmistakably American party, where the colors of the flag were omnipresent on pants, shirts, socks or caps, animated by musical performances and cheerleaders, the contestants came from all over the country and beyond borders, such as Australia or Africa.

This contest is undoubtedly the “most iconic sporting event in American history,” says Shea, who in the first post-pandemic edition expected up to 35,000 spectators.

After two years of the Covid pandemic, the contest returned to the place where it used to take place, in front of the legendary Nathan Handwerker restaurant that gives its name to the contest born in 1916, in the cinematographic Coney Island, on the shores of the Atlantic in the extreme south of Brooklyn .

As if bingeing on the contest wasn’t enough, the organizers announced the donation of 100,000 hotdogs to the New York City Food Bank.

