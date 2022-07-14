Joey King becomes a warrior in The Princess

Joey King is an American actress who has gained much popularity among young audiences with her characters, captivating everyone with her leading role in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy, as well as Hulu’s acclaimed series The Act. She is now ready to play a character very different from the ones she has brought to life, becoming a warrior princess.

The new fantasy action movie, The Princess, was made under the production of Hulu and 20th Century Studios and has revealed its first trailer, with which it promises to be a fun and entertaining experience full of great fight sequences.

The Princess is directed by Le-Van Kiet and written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. In the cast they accompany Joey King: Dominic Cooper (preacher), Olga Kurylenko (oblivion) and Veronica Ngo (The OldGuard).

What is The Princess about?

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her suitor scorned and vindictive of her, determined to take her father’s throne from her, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.

When it premieres?

The film is scheduled to arrive on Hulu on July 1 in the United States; however, in Mexico it will arrive through Star + on July 22.