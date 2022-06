The new film from 20th Century Studios set the date for its digital debut in the country. Dominic Cooper “Preacher”), Olga Kurylenko (“Black Widow”) and Veronica Ngo (“The Old Guard”) are also part of the cast.

Today the trailer for the new movie from 20th Century Studios was published, “The princess”whose premiere in Latin America was scheduled for the next July 22 exclusively through Star+.

The film is directed by Vietnamese director Le-Van Kiet (“Furie”), and stars Emmy nominee Joey King (“The Act”, “The Kissing Booth”).

“When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle,” reads the official synopsis for the film.

“With a suitor whom she despises, who with a vengeful attitude is determined to take her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom,” adds the same text.

In the cast, Joey King is added Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Olga Kurylenko (“Black Widow”) and veronica (“The Old Guard”).

Ben Lustig (“The Thirst”) and Jake Thornton (“Final Fantasy”) wrote the screenplay, and was produced by Neal H. Moritz (“Fast and Furious” franchise), Toby Jaffe (“Total Recall”) and Derek Kolstad (“John Wick”), with Joey King and Guy Riedel serving as executive producers. “La Princesa” will debut on the Star+ billboard on July 22.