Joey King stars in The Princess: what it’s about, cast, trailer and more

We have just discovered that in June the new film of Joey King full of action and fantasy, so you know everything about The princess.

What is The Princess about, a movie starring Joey King?

With one of the most versatile and multifaceted actresses of the moment, JoeyKing, A new film arrives that promises to become one of our favorites, it is The Princess, the new film starring the interpreter of The Kissing Stand.

“When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With a suitor she despises, who is vindictively determined to take her father’s throne from her, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom,” the film’s official review reads.

Joey King returns with a film that will tell the story of a courageous woman and warrior. Instagram @stevenpiet

Cast of ‘The Princess’

Focusing on an action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world, the story is directed by Le-Van Kiet (Furie) and stars Emmy nominee Joey King (known for her roles in The Act, The Kissing Booth) who will play a skilled and formidable noblewoman.

In addition to one of our favorite actresses, we will enjoy the talent of great actors and actresses who have shone in other super productions such as Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow) and Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard), directed by Le-Van Kiet. , written by Ben Lustig (The Thirst) and Jake Thornton (Final Fantasy) and produced by Neal H. Moritz (the Fast and Furious franchise), Toby Jaffe (Total Recall) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick), with Joey King and Guy Riedel as executive producers.