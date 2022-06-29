Joey King talks about The Princess, his most powerful movie to date

In The Princess, unlike typical stories, the protagonist does not need a prince to save her from the bad guys.

The princess (princess), a deathmatch action film set in a fairy tale world, is directed by Le Van Kiet and starring the Emmy Award-nominated Joey King, who plays a strong-willed beautiful princess who refuses to marry the cruel sociopath she is engaged to, and is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. Faced with the intention of her despised suitor to seize the throne of her father, she must protect her family and save her kingdom.

Cast of the movie The Princess

The film also stars Dominic Cooper (preacher), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow) and veronica (The old guard). The Princess has been written by Ben Lustig Y Jake Thornton (Final Fantasy), and produced by Neal H Moritz (Fast and Furious), Toby Jaffe (Total Recall) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick), with the protagonist Joey King and Guy Riedel (Spectral) as executive producers.

The protagonist of the movie The Princess, Joey King, talks about the film

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Gazette spoke with the actress, who revealed what attracted her most to the project and her involvement in all the action sequences, which were made more complicated by the period costumes her character had to wear. At least at the beginning of the movie. “It was fun. It was exhausting, but a lot of fun.”

“That’s a great question and I love it because crafting this dress around these fight scenes was something that took a lot of time and a lot of work. When I got to Bulgaria, which is where we shot, I had already rehearsed a lot of fights. There was a period where we said, ‘We have to make the dress and get an idea of ​​what it’s going to be like so we can start training in the dress.’ Wrestling in leggings and a t-shirt is very, very different than wrestling in a big tulle dress and corsets.. It was a crazy outfit, but our wardrobe department was amazing. They made it very comfortable for me to fight him and it took a lot of getting used to. I have to say that it is very nice; this flowy dress billowing as I roll and punch… it was hard, but it was worth it. The suit has been very well with the combats ».

The Princess premieres July 1 on Disney+ here in Spain (in Hulu in the United States), so technically that makes it a disney princess. It is logical to wonder what Joey King feels as she is perhaps the most badass of them all.

“I’ve been saying it for weeks. I am technically a Disney princess. I really am. He is great. Honestly, one of the things I liked best about the set was that our costume designer, truth, made me my own princess action figure at the end of the shoot. She took little pieces of my outfit and made me a miniature doll outfit. He took my hair and made me a Disney Princess Barbie doll with blood and everything. I felt very honored. At that moment I felt like Elsa or something. I felt very happy [Risas]».

Joey King has also participated in the movie Bullet Train

Soon we will be able to see the actress in another fast-paced action movie, Bullet Trainaccompanying Brad Pitt. It so happens that his character goes by the nickname of The Princesomething that the interpreter wanted to jokingly highlight.

“It was kind of crazy,” says King. «They were shot with quite a difference, but it turns out that they are released more or less at the same time. I love their similarities and their names, Prince and Princess. It’s not crazy? And I am a King! My last name is King, so isn’t all that weird? It was fun”.