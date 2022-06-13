Joey King transforms into a very particular princess for his new movie The Princess

20th Century Fox released the first official trailer for the film princess, which will be released by streaming through the Hulu platform. The film stars Joey Kingrecognized for her role in the teenage saga the kissing booth (The Kissing Booth) and critically acclaimed in The Act.

The young actress began her career at an early age and stood out from the first moment in Ramona and Beezus, in the role of Ramona and co-star of Selena Gómez. Her last appearances also made people talk, on Netflix she is the protagonist of a romantic story in Between two worlds.

It will be released in theaters on July 22. Bullet Traindirected by David Leitch, the filmmaker behind movies like John Wick, Dead Pool 2 Y Atomic. Where Joey will be in the company of Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny, a very crazy action movie. theme similar to princesswhich incorporates elements of fantasy cinema, humor and lots of action.

Given the premise of “does not bow to anyone”, the film’s trailer unfolds its peculiar plot. Set in a fairy tale, it tells how a strong-willed young princess refuses to marry. Her “sociopath” fiancé manages to kidnap her and is locked in a tower inside her father’s castle. The princess manages to escape from her and, with her ex determined to take her throne, she must protect her family’s legacy and save her kingdom, no matter what it takes.

They also make up their cast: Ivan Arakov (Pandora, Full Love, Kecove), veronica (The old guard), Dominic Cooper (Preacher), and Olga Kurylenko (BlackWidow),

The “non-childish” fantasy film is written by Ben Lustig Y Jake Thornton, and directed by Le-Van Kiet (Sharkwater, Furie, Gentle). The Princess will join the Hulu catalog starting July 1. At the moment there is no confirmed release date for Spain Y Latin Americabut considering that 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, it is likely that the film will be distributed through Disney Plus for the regions mentioned above.

