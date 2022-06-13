Entertainment

Joey King transforms into a very particular princess for his new movie The Princess

20th Century Fox released the first official trailer for the film princess, which will be released by streaming through the Hulu platform. The film stars Joey Kingrecognized for her role in the teenage saga the kissing booth (The Kissing Booth) and critically acclaimed in The Act.

The young actress began her career at an early age and stood out from the first moment in Ramona and Beezus, in the role of Ramona and co-star of Selena Gómez. Her last appearances also made people talk, on Netflix she is the protagonist of a romantic story in Between two worlds.

