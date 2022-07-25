Joey King’s Best Looks on the Red Carpet of His ‘Bullet Train’ Press Tour

Joey King has been dishing out a variety of scene-stealing looks during his ‘Bullet Train’ press tour.

Although all eyes were on Brad Pitt and his elegant linen skirt this week, actress Joey King has been providing some stellar fashion moments during the same press tour of Bullet Train.

King has become one of the best dressed (along with Pitt). There have been no traditional or boring dresses from her: by working with the stylist Jared Eng For a long time, it has leaned towards more avant-garde looks that are both daring and totally eye-catching. “She has always been a person who takes risks and is to be taken into account”says Eng, who has known the star since he was 13. “When I’m picking up Joey’s fittings, I usually know what she’ll be comfortable in, what she’ll never wear, and which direction I can subtly steer her in.”.

Last week in Paris, King played with more refined details, but tough. He wore a sheer Thom Browne gown with a strapless corset and pleated skirt over it. His suit Material vegan leather topped it off with a bra didu Strappy underneath, it was the perfect combination of sexy and classic. Eng says that King has been a game to experience, and it’s a refreshing approach that more Hollywood people should take. Fashion is supposed to be fun, and Eng certainly agrees. “She is learning more and more about looking visually interesting yet tasteful, balancing femininity and masculinity in a look, as well as having hair and makeup in perfect harmony”Eng says. “This press tour has given Joey the opportunity to show people that he is a true chameleon and that he is capable of more than just a pretty dress, pretty hair and pretty makeup.”.

Here are more of King’s best red carpet looks from Bullet Train.