Joey King’s New Movie For ‘The Kissing Booth’ Fans Only – Movie News

If you are a fan of The Kissing Booth, the film series starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Taylor Zakhar Perez, then you can’t miss The princessthe new production of the famous actress nominated for an Emmy that is now available on Star Plus.

Directed by Le-Van Kiet (Fury) and starring Joey KingDominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko, The princess presents a An action-fantasy story set in a fairytale world in which King plays a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara. The perfect candidate to save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries, including her fiancé.

Joey King rose to worldwide fame after starring in Netflix’s hit romantic comedy kissing booth, as well as its two sequels. However, these are not his only films: he has also participated in The spell, Oz the powerful Y Independence Day. Additionally, she received rave reviews for her performance in the true crime series The Act, for which she was nominated for an Emmy in 2019.

The princesswhich you can already see in Star Pluswas first announced in 2020. The director, Le-Van Kiet, is a Vietnamese filmmaker who directed Furya martial arts action film that follows a mother who goes to great lengths to rescue her daughter after she has been kidnapped. With this mastermind behind King’s new movie, we can imagine why it is recommended for ages 14 and up.

The Princess was rated for ages 14 and up.



In The princessby screenwriters Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, the royal girl is kidnapped and locked in a tower of her father’s castle. However, only she has what it takes to face her vengeful fiancé, who tries to inherit, at all costs, the king’s throne..

This production represents Thornton’s film debut, while for Lusting it is a return to writing a film since Bloodthirsty2006 thriller starring Adam Baldwin and Jeremy Sisto.

Joey King has proven to be a very versatile actress, who went from starring in a horror movie to a romantic comedy and now a drama that promises to be quite bloody. Remember that you can see The princess in Star Plus.