Johan Cruyff’s Lionel Messi prediction resurfaces

Old quotes from the great Johan Cruyff have emerged, in which he predicted Lionel Messi’s unprecedented Ballon d’Or success.

The Argentinian icon, who celebrates his 35th birthday today (June 24), has won the individual award a record seven times. He also scored 796 club and international goals and won four Champions Leagues with FC Barcelona.

He is considered to be one of the best players to ever step onto a football pitch. On his birthday, GOAL took a look at some of the comments the PSG striker received from legendary players early in his career.

Arguably the most notable prediction given to him is that of Barcelona’s and Dutch icon Cruyff. Back in 2012, he predicted with chilling accuracy that the small forward would win the Ballon d’Or.

The late great Cruyff told Mundo Deportivo:

“For the world of football, Messi is a treasure because he is a role model for children all over the world… Messi will be the player who will win the most Ballons d’Or in history. He will win five, six, seven. He is incomparable. He’s in another league. »

