Johan Mojica would have an agreement in principle with Atlético de Madrid to sign for the 2022-23 season | Colombians Abroad

This Monday it became known that The Colombian National Team player, Johan Mojica, is recognized as the best left-back in Europetaking into account his latest records with Elche.

The footballer who landed in the football of the old continent in 2013 after leaving Deportivo Cali, has scored two goals and has provided two assists with his club in Spain. Regarding his numbers and his contribution both in defense and attack, he has many lights on him and more than one interested for next season.

Now, the news is that Mojica would already have a pre-agreement to change teams next season. This is Atlético de Madrid, the third largest team in Spain after Real Madrid and Barcelona. It is said that the mattress team has already set its sights on the Colombian and intends to sign him.

The information was delivered by Javier Hernández Bonnet, in Sports Blog. The journalist indicated that Atlético de Madrid is the first option for Johan Mojica thinking about the 2022-23 season. However, the numbers of the man in the tricolor interest other clubs in Europe.

According to Olocip, a pioneering international company in the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence, Mojica is currently the best left-back, surpassing figures such as Alex Moreno (Real Betis), Joao Cancelo (Man. City), Theo Hernández (Milan) and Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

“Johan Mojica and his representative signed a first option, and this much before what has been published in the LaLiga magazine about their numbers. That first option to change teams in the next European football summer market is Atlético de Madrid”, indicated Hernandez Bonnet.

According to Sports Blog, Atlético de Madrid managed to have that first option and it will be his next team unless the mattress team ultimately decides on another player. “That management led them to sign a commitment document, to give a first option document for the ‘Cholo’ Simeone team.”