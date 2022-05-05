Sports

Johan Vásquez has a new suitor in Serie A

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Genoa seems to be doomed to relegation from Serie A, however, this could favor Johan Vásquez, beyond the fact that a few days ago it was revealed that the Italian team’s board of directors did not want to sell it, since it is part of the project plans that aims to return to the top flight in a year.

The permanence of the Mexican center-back looks complicated, because despite having a contract with Genoa, his performances have earned him the attention of other clubs in the Italian league, with Udine being the last to join the list,

Also read: Pumas: Morales celebrates and mocks the defeat against Seattle Sounders

According to Soy Calcio, Johan is to the liking of Udinese, a team that is in twelfth position and has regularly been fighting in the middle of the table in recent seasons.



Also read: Acapulco Shore: Fer Moreno steals the looks by showing off his enormous attributes

Likewise, it reaffirms the interest of Atalanta, who is fighting for European positions. This is not the first time that there has been talk that the Bergamo team has the former Pumas player in its sights, since a few months ago he was related to Gasperini’s team.



Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

The dominance of the United States over Mexican soccer in the last year

5 mins ago

Melvin ‘Coyol’ Solórzano, a historic prop from Olimpia who was a Motagua fan, is found dead

17 mins ago

Goodbye United States: Chicharito Hernández surprises Mexico with his return to Europe

40 mins ago

Byron Castillo Case: Chile claims Ecuador’s place in the World Cup in Qatar from FIFA | Sports

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button