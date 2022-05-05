Johan Vásquez has a new suitor in Serie A

Genoa seems to be doomed to relegation from Serie A, however, this could favor Johan Vásquez, beyond the fact that a few days ago it was revealed that the Italian team’s board of directors did not want to sell it, since it is part of the project plans that aims to return to the top flight in a year.

The permanence of the Mexican center-back looks complicated, because despite having a contract with Genoa, his performances have earned him the attention of other clubs in the Italian league, with Udine being the last to join the list,

Also read: Pumas: Morales celebrates and mocks the defeat against Seattle Sounders

According to Soy Calcio, Johan is to the liking of Udinese, a team that is in twelfth position and has regularly been fighting in the middle of the table in recent seasons.

�� INFO SOY CALCIO I Atalanta has been interested in Johan Vásquez, Genoa’s Mexican center back / left back. I also really like Udogie (Udinese) pic.twitter.com/eWkASPiLNt – I am Calcium (@SoyCalcio_)

May 5, 2022





Also read: Acapulco Shore: Fer Moreno steals the looks by showing off his enormous attributes

Likewise, it reaffirms the interest of Atalanta, who is fighting for European positions. This is not the first time that there has been talk that the Bergamo team has the former Pumas player in its sights, since a few months ago he was related to Gasperini’s team.

With information from @SoyCalcio_ Atalanta and Udinese ���� are the teams that have so far shown interest in taking over the services of Mexican defender Johan Vásquez.���� Genoa is penultimate in Serie A (25 pts), so relegation is a very close reality.�� We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/eOYogagYqI – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10)

May 5, 2022



