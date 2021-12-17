Johannes Boe momentarily in the lead, Bormolini 16th – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15.31 Daniele Cappellari arrives. 84th position for him at 2’58 ”6 from the top (1 + 2).

15.28 Lesser crosses the finish line in 26th place. 1’17 ”the delay of the German from Johannes Boe.

15.26 Serokhvostov ends behind Bormolini! The blue keeps a second of margin and maintains the 17th position.

15.25 Povarnitsyn closes with the 14th time. The Russian wasted a lot of time in the last round.

15.23 After 8.2 km Serokhvostov recovers ground on Bormolini (the blue still has a 3 ”margin). Instead, the other Russian Povarnitsyn will certainly finish in front of the Italian.

15.21 Painful mistake for Lesser at the last target. The German drops to 21st position after the penalty lap.

15.19 The other Russian Serokhvostov is wrong on his feet. 15th position for him after the second polygon.

15.17 Nice double zero of the Russian Alexander Povarnitsyn who starts the last lap in eighth position at 35 ”from the top.

15.16 Tommaso Giacomel instead finished in 56th position. Really pity. The blue says goodbye to tomorrow’s pursuit and Sunday’s mass start.

15.15 Thomas Bormolini closes 16th at 58 ”7 from Johannes Boe. Great test for the blue.

15.13 Attention to the Russian Daniil Serokhvostov who after 4.8 km sets the fourth best time.

15.12 5/5 at the first polygon for Lesser. The German starts the second lap in 12th position at 18 ”6 from the head.

15.10 Bormolini 13th after 8.2 km.

15.09 The provisional ranking sees Johannes Boe in the lead, according to the Russian Latypov, the Norwegian Andersen third, the French Fillon Maillet fourth and the Norwegian Laegreid fifth.

15.08 Laegreid loses a lot in the last lap. The Norwegian ends up in fifth position (+24.5) just ahead of the Belarusian Smolski. Andersen’s chances of a podium are therefore increasing.

15.06 The Norwegian Andersen closes third at 18 ”2 from the top.

15.04 BORMOLINI FIND ZERO ALSO ON FOOT! Great proof of the blue at the shooting range. 12th time at 44 ”from Johannes Boe.

15.03 Nothing to do for Giacomel. There are two other standing errors for our standard bearer. Tommaso starts the third lap in 55th position, more than two minutes from the first position.

15.02 Important zero by Bormolini on the ground. The blue leaves the polygon in 20th position at 25 ”from the head of the race.

15.01 Laegreid immediately steals the third time from his compatriot! 14 ”his delay from the summit after the second polygon.

15.00 Andersen’s big zero standing! The Norwegian starts the third lap in third position with 20 “behind Johannes Boe and 8” behind Latypov.

14.59 A race to forget for the Norwegian Bakken: three mistakes for him, definitely too many.

14.58 The French Simon Desthieux closes tenth at 52 ”.

14.56 Lukas Hofer arrives. The blue crosses the finish line with the 17th time at 1’26 ”from Johannes Boe.

14.55 Emilien Jacquelin ends her race in provisional fifth position. Best time on skis for the Frenchman who closes with a gap of 33 ”from the head of the race.

14.55 NOOOO, BAD GIACOMEL AT THE POLYGON! Two errors arrive on the ground for the blue. The Italian starts the second lap in 57th position with over a minute from the head.

14.54 The French Fillon Maillet ends third. 21 ”of detachment from the head.

14.54 The Norwegian Christiansen closes in fifth position just before Samuelsson. 38 ”8 late from Johannes Boe.

14.53 Third time of the Norwegian Andersen after the first polygon. 12 ”his delay from the head of the race.

14.52 Painful mistake by Simon Desthieux on his feet. The Frenchman starts the third lap in provisional 12th position.

14.51 Good ground polygon of Loginov. He comes out sixth with 14 ”to be recovered from Johannes Boe

14.50 Tarjei Boe arrives at the finish with the fifth time (two errors). 53 ”his delay from his brother.

14.49 Giacomel’s seventh time at 700 meters! 4 ”6 late from the summit.

14.48 Not very well Emilien Jacquelin on her feet. Another mistake for him after the one on the ground.

14.46 NOOOOO, SIN FOR HOFER! The blue makes two mistakes on the ground and leaves the polygon in 14th position with more than a minute of delay from Boe.

14.45 5/5 of Christiansen standing. The Norwegian slightly remedies the error on the ground.

14.44 Hofer tenth at 4 km at 27 ”3 from the summit.

14.44 Johannes Boe closes his test in first place with a 7 ”2 advantage over Latypov. Not exactly perfect, however, in the last round of the Norwegian who lost 4 ”to Latypov.

14.43 5/5 for Desthieux in the shooting range on the ground. 13 ”9 his delay from Johannes Boe.

14.42 Latypov arrives at the finish: 23: 37.5 his time which is worth the first position.

14.41 Zero of Loginov’s Russian on the ground who starts the second lap with a gap of 14 ”2 from the top.

14.40 Ground error also for Jacquelin.

14.40 5/5 by Samuelsson at the second polygon. The Swede starts the third lap 40 ”behind Johannes Boe.

14.39 Fillon Maillet misses a target on the ground.

14.38 Well Hofer on the ground! Not very fast but he finds an important zero: 21 ”8 away from Johannes Boe.

14.37 A mistake for Christiansen at the first polygon.

14.36 Magnificent Johannes Boe! The zero also arrives in the second polygon. The Norwegian comes out with a margin of almost 10 ”over Latypov. Victory can really come today.

14.35 The German Kuehn did well after the first polygon: 12 ”8 late from Johannes Boe.

14.34 Amazing execution by Latypov who also closes the second polygon with zero. The Russian flies away starts the last lap with a 1’02 “advantage over Seppala.

14.34 Seppala in the lead after two polygons: 17: 32.7 his time with an error.

14.33 Tarjei Boe on the ground is wrong. Painful mistake for the Norwegian.

14.33 Hofer is 10 ”late from Boe after 1.5 km.

14.32 The French Emilien Jacquelin also leaves.

14. 31 An error for Samuelsson, 34 ”7 behind Boe after the penalty lap.

14.31 Samuelsson arrives at the shooting range on the ground 11 ”late from Johannes Boe.

14.31 The French Fillon Maillet starts, roar of the public.

14.31 After a kilometer and a half good time also for Tarjei Boe: 8 ”5 behind his brother.

14.31 5/5 for the Norwegian who leaves the shooting range with a 3 ”7 advantage over Latypov.

14.30 It’s time for Boe with the first five targets on the ground.

14.29 Weger takes the second position after the first polygon. 20 ”his detachment from the head.

14.29 Samuelsson passes to the third detection (1.5 km). 4 ”2 late from Boe.

14.28 Crazy shooting range by the Russian Eduard Latypov. He comes out with a 28 ”advantage over Seppala.

14.27 The zeros arrive at the Seppala and Rees polygon. The Finn comes out first, according to the German.

14.26 Meanwhile, Boe has tripled his advantage after 1.5 km. 9 ”3 on Karlik.

14.25 The Swedish Samuelsson passes on the second time: 2 ”3 worse than Johannes Boe.

14.24 Two errors for the Belgian.

14.23 Arrive at the first ground polygon for Claude.

14.21 Johannes Boe first at 700 meters. 3 ”9 better than the Czech Karlik Mikulas, second.

14.21 The Norwegian Johannes Boe leaves.

14.20 The Russian Eduard Latypov leads the 700 meters, for him a second better than Claude.

14.19 Claude passes to the second chronometric measurement: 1: 53.9 his time.

14.17 Beautiful atmosphere in France, the home crowd is immediately felt.

14.15 Here we are, the race begins! Florent Claude party.

14.12 We recall that yesterday the women’s sprint took place where the Norwegian Marte Olsbu Roiseland triumphed in front of the French Anais Bescond and the Swedish Elvira Oeberg.

14.10 Five minutes to the start of the race. The first to leave will be the Belgian Florent Claude at 14:15:30

14.05 Today’s test looks really interesting. The number 1 favorite will certainly be the Swede Sebastian Samuelsson, already winner of two sprints this season, but watch out for the Norwegians Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe and the French Quentin Fillon Maillet and Emilien Jacquelin.

14.00 There will be four Azzurri in the race today, here below their starting bibs: Lukas Hofer 30 (departure at 2.30 pm), Tommaso Giacomel 64 (14:47), Thomas Bormolini 71 (14: 50.30) and Daniele Chaplains 102 (15:06).

Hello and welcome to the live text message from the Sprint Men’s 10 km of Annecy (France), race valid for the fourth stage of the 2021-2022 World Cup of biathlon.

Photo: Federico Angiolini