Johhny Depp could sing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards | Amber Heard | MTV VMA’s | Instagram | Photos | Famous

Apparently, Johnny Depp He is very focused on boosting his music career after making international headlines by starring in a libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to what the international portals reported, the celebrity could be one of the artists invited to the next edition of the awards. MTV VMA’s, show in which he will sing and could even come out dressed as a popular character. These are all the details that are available so far.

Will Johnny Depp dress up for the MTV ceremony?

As reported by TMZ, Johnny Depp He would be on the verge of making his big return to the small screen. The star of “Pirates in the Caribbean” would be one of those summoned for the awards MTV Video Music Awards 2022a gala that will take place next Sunday, August 28.

This show platform has revealed that the organizers of the event would be talking with Depp so that the actor would dress up as the mascot of the awards: Moonman.

Likewise, there was talk of a high probability of seeing the musician give a concert at the ceremony. Recall that Depp has already been recognized by MTV in the following categories: Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation of 2012 Award.

Johnny Depp continues to make headlines for his intense feud with Amber Heard. Photo: AFP

Let us remember that, at the beginning of June, the musician also released his album “18″, a production that contains 13 songs. This album contains his own versions of famous songs by Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground and Killing Joke, and includes some of his own compositions. Despite this release, has not been nominated in any category.

Did Johnny Depp send a hint to Amber Heard?

Precisely, in this proposal by Johnny Depp, the songs that the artist composed have drawn attention: “This is a song for miss Hedy Lamarr” (“This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”) and “Sad motherfuckin’ parade” (“Damn sad parade”).

Phrases like “I think you said enough for one damn night”, “You’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog” and “If I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hand” were considered by the star’s fans as messages to Amber Heard.

This was the return of Johnny Depp to the networks after winning the trial

After legally facing Amber Heard and emerging victorious, Johnny Depp He used his social networks to express himself about how this scandal had impacted his life:

“False, very serious and criminal complaints were made to me through the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although I was never charged (…). And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly honored.”