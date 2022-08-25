Entertainment

John Boyega announces his future in the Star Wars saga

MADRID, 25 Aug.

John Boyega rose to international fame thanks to his Finn’s role in Star Wars: The Force Awakensa role that he later resumed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seems that the 2019 film will be the last in the saga in which the star participates, who has confirmed that she does not plan to return to the franchise.

The actor recently gave an interview to SiriusXM radio show Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang and was asked if he wanted to back to Star Wars. “At this point I am calm. I’m fine. I think Finn is in a good spot and you can enjoy him in other things, such as video games or animation productions. but I feel that from Episode VII to Episode IX is enough for me“, he declared.

Versatility is my way“He added, citing stars such as Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris and Viola Davis as examples. Boyega also spoke of the racist attacks he suffered from the star wars fandomsomething Moses Ingram also faced for his work on Obi-Wan Kenobi.


The fact that they protect Moses Ingram makes me feel protected. When I started, it wasn’t really something you could mention. You know how they treated it, they just kept quiet. It wasn’t a thing you could mention. But now, seeing how public it is, seeing Ewan McGregor show his support makes up for the fact that I had no support“, he commented.

“I’m not resentful at all. It makes me feel like sometimes you get to be that guy. My father taught me that, sometimes you’re not the guy who gets the blessing and sometimes you’re Moses“added the interpreter, who will soon participate in They Cloned Tyrone, The King Woman, The Test and Attack the Block 2.

