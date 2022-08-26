John Boyega to co-write Attack the Block sequel

In 2021 it was confirmed that Joe Cornish is already working on a sequel to his very well received alien film and it was already known that he would be in charge of writing the story. Well, now we know that he won’t be alone while he does this, because the script of Attack the Block 2 It will be co-written by John Boyega, who will also star again.

In a recent interview (via Collider), the actor of Pacific Rim: Uprising I speak in detail about his involvement in this second part, stating that he is quite happy with what is being achieved. This was what he said:

“This process has been fantastic. In fact, Joe and I already submitted the story. We’ve collaborated intensively on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters, and also for the new characters that will appear in the sequel. There are also different perspectives when writing. Joe has his perspective and I have mine. London has changed so much in so many ways in the years since the first movie. We’re just trying to make sure we explore all of that while adding a different vibe to that crazy first movie we made.”

Boyega promised that there will be an announcement soon with new details about Attack the Block 2. He says that the announcement will be made when he visits London, so we will probably know something in the next few weeks or months, since the interpreter has a new project on the horizon. Is about The Woman King, co-starring Viola Davis. Perhaps we will see him at a press tour to promote the film.

He also talks about what he hopes the return of his character Moses will be like, mentioning what he wants him to be older for this second round. As if this were not enough, she said that she constantly returns to everything that is related to the first part. Without a doubt, this is a good method to add freshness to whatever comes.

“I have reread my old script from the first part. I have my old notes to read. On top of all that is the material that Joe collected over the years to create the first movie, in terms of his idea and everything that was in the bible for attack the block. We pull that off the dusty corners, dust it off, and get back to work.”



John Boyega will co-write the script for Attack the Block 2. Here we see him in the first movie with the rest of the cast.

Attack the Block 2 It will be produced by Boyega, Joe Cornish and Nira Park. The person in charge of bringing Finn to life in the Star Wars franchise clarified that no specific dates have yet been given. This to “take care of the creative process.”

