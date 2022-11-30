JOHN BUSCEMA, THE SUPERHERO MAKER – Latest News from Guatemala

the COMICBUQUERO Alexander Alonzo https://www.facebook.com/elcomicbuquero

Considered one of the titans of American comics, John Buscema (1927-2002) was a cartoonist for Marvel Comics during its upward trajectory in the 1960s and 1970s, until the company became an industry leader and eventually a major pop culture conglomerate.

Buscema is best known for his roles in The Avengers and The Silver Surfer series, and for more than 200 stories featuring sword and sorcery hero Conan the Barbarian.

In addition, he wrote at least one issue of nearly every major Marvel title, including long runs in two of the company’s major magazines, Fantastic Four and Thor. John Buscema started out as an avid reader of Prince Valiant, Flash Gordon, and comics. tarzan. Classic newspaper comics inspired him to start his career in 1948 at Timely Comics, which later became Marvel.

John Buscema’s art was crucial in defining superhero comics.

Buscema stayed on the staff of Timely for a year and a half, illustrating westerns, crime thrillers and romance titles, and then freelanced for various companies.

It was from this time that he worked on Charlton and Gold Key titles such as Roy Rogers and The Vice.

As the comic book market began to shrink during the 1950s, John left the comics field in 1958 and went into advertising.

He worked there until 1966, when his old boss Stan Lee convinced him to come back and work for Marvel. Subsequently, Buscema worked on all of Marvel’s major titles. After a Nick Fury episode in Strange Tales, he became the regular artist on The Avengers, scripted by Roy Thomas. Subsequently, he illustrated titles such as The Incredible Hulk, Sub-Mariner, Silver Surfer, Captain Marvel, Thor, Warlock, and The Fantastic Four.

John Buscema self-portrait for a Marvel Comics promotional event. Courtesy Marvel Comics

In 1971, he drew an episode of Ka-Zar in Strange Tales and continued to work with the character in the comic of the same name three years later.

In the 1970s, Buscema founded his own art school and wrote the best-selling book, How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way, with Stan Lee. Around the same time he replaced Barry Windsor Smith as the artist on Conan the Barbarian, a series he worked exclusively on.

In addition, he did illustrations for titles such as The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan, and Kull the Conqueror. In the 1980s, he also a few new episodes of The Avengers and The Fantastic Four, and became a regular on Wolverine in 1988.

Starting in 1993, he drew a few episodes of The Punisher. John Buscema retired from doing comics full time in 1996 and in 2002 he was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame.