John C. Reilly Driver Johnny Agnew: 5 Fast Facts

HGTV John C. Reilly joins Jonathan and Drew Scott on “Celebrity IOU.”

Johnny Agnew is John C. Reilly’s longtime driver and friend. The “Step Brothers” star teamed up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise him with a cabin makeover on “Celebrity IOU.”

“Johnny has a very big heart and is a guy who walks through life,” Reilly said in a news release. “He does a lot for other people all the time. So when this project came about, I thought this was the perfect person to do this. I can’t wait to see how he reacts.”

“Celebrity IOU” sees stars like Reilly surprise important people in their lives with makeovers. The other celebrities this season include Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Howie Mandel, Lisa Kudrow and Ali Wong.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Agnew is a Hollywood host

Agnew has multiple scripts, but by trade he is a studio host in Hollywood. The 60-year-old counts Reilly on his list of clients.

“When they spend so much time together, they really end up depending on each other,” Reilly explained in a clip obtained by People. “John has been there for me many times.”

Agnew told The Spokesman-Review in 2020, “I’ve been Halle Berry’s driver for 26 years, but mostly I drive toilets.”

2. Agnew and Reilly have been friends for 20 years

Agnew and Reilly have been friends for 20 years, HGTV reported. Agnew has worked as a driver for the “Winning Time” actor, but the two really bonded over their love of vintage.

“We were lucky enough to immediately connect as brothers, as brothers from another mother. We love the same things and he’s a collector,” Reilly says in a clip obtained by People.

3. Agnew owns Funky Junk Farms

Agnew is a “collector of all things vintage,” according to his Instagram bio. He has amassed a large collection that he displays at his Funky Junk Farms in Altadena, California.

Funky Junk Farms offers many services, as listed on their website, including serving as a place to take photos and videos, providing rental services, and renting and selling vintage trailers and accessories.

In a special for the Travel Channel, Agnew explained, “I travel all over the country looking for old RVs, RVs, vintage trailers, anything I can find. Yes, my currency is junk. No doubt about it. I love rescuing these pieces, selling them and buying more. If it’s funky, crazy, wacko, wacko, that’s me. I am the boy. Just call me the king of junk.”

You can take a look at one of his trailers in the Oscar-winning movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth and his dog Brand live in a “retro-cool Spartan” trailer, The Spokesman-Review reported.

4. Reilly and the ‘Property Brothers’ renovate Agnew’s cabin

Reilly is teaming up with the stars of “Property Brothers” to transform Agnew’s 100-year-old cabin. The dilapidated structure is located on his Funky Junk Farms property.

The “Talladega Nights” actor strives to “preserve the rustic feel of the cabin but also update the structure with contemporary design,” according to HGTV. “John, who says he’s no stranger to carpentry work, will be tearing down walls, cutting concrete floors and hanging veneer from exterior logs during the project. The final reveal will be the perfect blend of old and new incorporating one-of-a-kind items from Johnny’s junkyard in the kitchen, bathroom and living room.”

“The whole thing hit me like a ton of bricks,” People quoted Agnew after the reveal. “It already feels like home.”

5. Agnew has a long-time girlfriend

Agnew has a longtime girlfriend, Yipsy. He wrote on Instagram about her: “Those of you who know her know how incredibly creative, funny and amazing spirit she is.”

As revealed on Instagram, the couple never had children, but they did mentor Dante, who graduated from Stanford.

“In a million years I couldn’t begin to tell you how grateful we are to have Dante in our lives, today he graduated from Stanford Law School with his law degree, having never been parents ourselves, so that Yipsy and I have been a part of his life for the past few years has meant the world to us,” she captioned Dante’s graduation photos.

