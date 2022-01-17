John Carpenter loves the Campaign, Elon Musk replies

After saying he was crazy about the Viking blockbuster Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the director John Carpenter remarked on his passion for video games by showing, this time, all his love for the Halo Infinite Campaign. The Master of Horror’s social post provoked the reaction of Elon Musk.

In his latest message shared on Twitter, the director of cult films such as The Thing, Big Trouble in Chinatown, The Seed of Madness, They Live and Escape from New York, expressed an enthusiastic opinion on the work done by 343 Industries explaining how “Halo Infinite is a really fun shooter. A product with an immensely beautiful design. Truly the best Halo in the series“.

Carpenter’s statements have generated a real stream of comments on social media, with many fans of video games (and the works of the master of horror) eager to participate in the discussion initiated by the legendary American director and screenwriter.

Among the many who responded to Carpenter’s post we find Aaron Greenberg (boss of the marketing division of Xbox), Alanah Pearce (journalist, influencer and author of SIE Santa Monica since November 2020), ed Elon Musk.

The visionary South American entrepreneur, as usual, has preferred to entrust a few lines of comment to social media in which he shares the opinion expressed by John Carpenter and explains how, for him too, “Halo Infinite has a good campaign”.