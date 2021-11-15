John Cazale’s short life with an Oscar record

United Archives via Getty Images Sal (JOHN CAZALE) and Sonny (AL PACINO), in Sidney Lumet’s “Dog Day Afternoon”, 1975. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive / United Archives via Getty Images)

“I learned everything from John,” says an Al Pacino now graying but with eyes that light up thinking about his youth and the beginning of his acting career. The John of which he speaks of his surname was Cazale and it is an almost unique case in the cinematographic panorama. In fact, Cazale manages to act in only five films in the span of six years, before being killed by lung cancer. It was 1978 and he was 43 years old. But his films have remained as fundamental works in the history of cinema. The Godfather, The conversation, The Godfather – Part II, That dog day afternoon And The hunter: these are the films in which Cazale takes part, so much so that it still maintains a small record today. In other words, having starred – with his long, angular, melancholy and slightly bewildered face – in five works, all nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. Never protagonist, always in the second line, but fundamental. Born and raised in Massachusetts in a half Italian and half Irish family, Cazale soon discovers a love of acting and moves to New York in his twenties. In the Big Apple he meets the contemporary Al Pacino with whom he shares a passion for theater and cinema. But in the meantime, to earn a living, they work as messengers all day. For Cazale and his friend the meeting with director Francis Ford Coppola is fundamental, for which they will act together in the first two films of The Godfather where are brothers. The first is the unfortunate and weak Fredo Corleone who, despite being older, will be surpassed in the hierarchy by the young Michael. It is Al Pacino himself, in a beautiful documentary released in 2009 on Cazale entitled I Knew It Was You, to remember the great talent of his friend: “John had that ability to penetrate the things you never knew when he started and finished acting with him”, says Al Pacino quoting one of the scenes from The Godfather – Part II when the two make peace after not talking to each other for years. “He was my ideal acting partner – he adds -, I wanted to act with him all my life”.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images John Cazale (Fredo Corleone) and Al Pacino (Don Michael Corleone) in “The Godfather part II”. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

After The Godfather, Coppola wants him alongside Gene Hackman in that little gem he is The conversation, awarded the Palme d'Or in Cannes. Also in this case Cazale has the role of the protagonist's right arm and is often mistreated. The role of the weak, the one always targeted by others, does not come off him. And it will be the same for the last two films. One is That dog day afternoon by Sidney Lumet, based on a true story about a weird bank robbery in New York. The protagonist is his best friend Al Pacino, now a Hollywood star, who forced him into production. Their performance in playing the pair of makeshift robbers is truly memorable. When director Michael Cimino wrote Cazale for that cult it will be The hunter, the actor has recently discovered he has cancer. So much so that there are some days when he struggles to stand up. The production summons Cimino and bluntly orders to replace him because they don't want to raise money for insurance. But Cazale will finish the film because, without letting anyone know, his colleague and friend Robert De Niro will pay out of his own pocket. In addition to De Niro, the film also stars Meryl Streep who is Cazale's girlfriend. The two met a couple of years earlier and are inseparable: theirs is a great love. They are together when the doctor announces to John that he is ill. And Streep agrees to be an actress there The hunter just to be next to him. She and Al Pacino will never abandon him until the last moment of life. It is his friend Al who accompanies him to the first chemotherapy sessions. But death is around the corner and it arrives on March 12, 1978, before he can see his last film finished. It seems that his last words, he who has always been selfless and generous to the point of excess, were precisely for his girlfriend: "It's all right Meryl, it's all right". And still today the famous actress cannot help being moved when she remembers her John, a great Oscar-winning actor.

Archive Photos via Getty Images John Cazale, Chuck Aspegren, Robert De Niro, John Savage, and Christopher Walken in a scene from “The Hunter” 1978. (Photo by Universal / Getty Images)

United Archives via Getty Images John Cazale and Marlon Brando in “The Godfather” 1972. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive / United Archives via Getty Images)