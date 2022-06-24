John Cena breaks the Make-A-Wish record and grants more than 650 wishes

John Cena broke a record within the foundation make-a-wish after officially granting more than 650 wishes.

The 45-year-old professional wrestler, who has become the first celebrity to reach this milestone, has become known for his work helping children between the ages of two and 18 through the organization, and fulfilling the wishes of those with critical illnesses.

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), celebrated Cena’s achievement on Twitter and shared a photo of Cena hugging a fan.

In the caption, they wrote: “@John Cena has granted more wishes via @MakeAWish than any other celebrity in history. #DinnerMonth”.

Along with Cena, fellow WWE star Hulk Hogan and former professional driver Jeff Gordon have each granted more than 200 wishes through the foundation. make-a-wish. However, no other celebrity apart from the star of peacemakerhas exceeded 300.

As noted in a Facebook post shared by the Foundation make-a-wish In 2019, Cena has been the “Most Requested Celebrity by Wishing Kids, fostering strength, hope, and transformation in Wishing Kids and their families around the world.”

This past January, Cena discussed how he has stayed involved with the organization throughout his professional career during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. She says that one of the “coolest things she’s ever heard from him” is that a child’s wish is to see him.

“The reason I like it so much make-a-wish it is because those are the wishes of those families”, explained the actor. “You can do whatever you want, and the list of make-a-wish It’s huge, they will literally do whatever you want. ‘I want to kick John Cena and go see him wrestle,’ that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“It means a lot of things,” he added. “It means that when we commit, when a wish actually happens, it’s something that somebody wants. And we are the goal, and the joy on his face.”

Back in November 2019, after Cena granted 600 wishes, he also talked about how he had told make-a-wish that he intends to prioritize his charity work over his career.

“I said, ‘If I’m ever needed for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I’m going to drop what I’m doing and get involved because I think it’s the coolest thing,'” the star of suicide squad a People at that moment. “We’ve all experienced that joy of giving a holiday gift where you just hit the nail on the head – that’s the same gift I get from bringing people back to life, being able to give them wonderful emotional moments.”