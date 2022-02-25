John Cena criticized for comment regarding the conflict in Ukraine

The wrestler and actor John Cena causes a stir on social networks after posting that it would be a good time to have the powers of “Peacemaker”, a fictional character he has played since the movie “Suicide Squad 2” and who recently finished the first season of his series solo for the HBO Max streaming platform.

Through Twitter, John Cena wrote that it would seem pertinent to him to have the powers of “Peacemaker” in real life, a post that he made public a few hours after the Russian bombing of various regions of Ukraine began.

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena)

February 24, 2022





Although the fighter does not mention Ukraine or Russia at any time, fans have complained to the actor about the insensitivity of expressing this comment at the moment, referring to his fictional character from “Peacemaker”, which was characterized, from his first appearances in film and television, for being a total believer in the greatness of the United States and who justifies any kind of death to achieve peace, even if children, adults, women, minorities or populations of any kind that threaten the American nation, which has been key in the war between Ukraine and the United States.

The comments towards John Cena discuss whether the post in question referring to the powers of “Peacemaker” does so to give more promotion to his series -directed by James Gunn- after confirming that it will have a second season, other fans state that it is incredible that personalities as popular as John Cena do not have sensitivity and respect to take seriously the seriousness of a war that has already caused the death of civilians in Ukraine.

Other Twitter users have tagged HBO Max and director James Gunn himself to ask if this unfortunate comment by John Cena will be reason enough to cancel his show, while some more discuss his John Cena mentioning his desire to have the powers of “Peacemaker” to solve the conflict in favor of the victims, remembering that at the end of the series the character has a drastic change about the true meaning of peace and the actions that superheroes do to contribute to society.

JM