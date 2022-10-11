Entertainment

John Cena fulfills the dream of more than 650 young people

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read

A text by Félicia Latour

The wrestler and comedian John Cena broke a record Guinness worldwide: that of having granted the greatest number of wishes with the foundation Make-a-Wish.

Founded in 1980, it offers children aged 2 to 18 years old all over the world with terminal illness the chance to meet a star of their choice, attend an event or give a gift to someone else. According Make-a-WishJohn Cena stars the most requested and he met more than 650 participants since 2002.

During his visits for the foundation, John Cena often brings along one of the championship belts he earned during his 20 years of career within the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). Most of the time he hangs out with the kids, takes pictures with them and sometimes even goes to show them some wrestling stuff.

If you ever need me for that, no matter what I do, I’ll drop what I’m doing and get in on it because I think it’s the coolest thing in the world. I just drop everything. If I can deliver a fantastic experience, I’ll be the first in line to do my partJohn Cena at Reuters in 2015

Following his 500th visit with Make-a-Wishthe WWEan American company specializing in professional wrestling, released this video to pay tribute to him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v=rAC_4BvX9Eo

Other stars like justin bieber, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Samuel L.Jackson also participated in the program Make-A-Wishbut no one else has achieved more than 400 wishesaccording to a press release.

With information from Reuters and Make-a-Wish

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Olivia Wilde, with the dress with neckline ‘cut out’ infinity

54 seconds ago

We will have to pay a lot of money to sleep in Liverpool on the night of the final

7 mins ago

Johnny Depp surprises his fans in New York with a totally unrecognizable appearance

13 mins ago

Zendaya is one of the first to appropriate the new pieces signed Ferragamo

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button