John Cena fulfills the dream of more than 650 young people

A text by Félicia Latour

The wrestler and comedian John Cena broke a record Guinness worldwide: that of having granted the greatest number of wishes with the foundation Make-a-Wish.

Founded in 1980, it offers children aged 2 to 18 years old all over the world with terminal illness the chance to meet a star of their choice, attend an event or give a gift to someone else. According Make-a-WishJohn Cena stars the most requested and he met more than 650 participants since 2002.

During his visits for the foundation, John Cena often brings along one of the championship belts he earned during his 20 years of career within the WWEWorld Wrestling Entertainment (World Wrestling Entertainment). Most of the time he hangs out with the kids, takes pictures with them and sometimes even goes to show them some wrestling stuff.

If you ever need me for that, no matter what I do, I’ll drop what I’m doing and get in on it because I think it’s the coolest thing in the world. I just drop everything. If I can deliver a fantastic experience, I’ll be the first in line to do my part – John Cena at Reuters in 2015

Following his 500th visit with Make-a-Wishthe WWEWorld Wrestling Entertainment an American company specializing in professional wrestling, released this video to pay tribute to him.

Other stars like justin bieber, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Samuel L.Jackson also participated in the program Make-A-Wishbut no one else has achieved more than 400 wishesaccording to a press release.

With information from Reuters and Make-a-Wish