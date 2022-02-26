John Cena gets in trouble for conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Midtime Editorial

/ 25.02.2022 19:27:38





They didn’t forgive him! John Cena It’s one of the most famous wrestlers in the history of WWESimilarly, he gained even more popularity when he decided to jump onto the big screen. One of her best known roles is that of peacemakerBut this time it backfired.

Peacemaker?

After the news of Russian military invasion in Ukraine, John Cena posted a message through your account Twitterso it is thought, was originally an act of solidarity and support for Ukrainian citizens.

“If I could somehow summon the powers of a #Peacemaker real life i think this would be a great time to do itwas the original message from John Cena. However, despite the fact that the message was probably in good faith, there were those who they took it the wrong way.

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

Users highlighted that this this is not the time for tweets like that because the character of peacemaker is reputed to be a “ruthless character” and “getting peace by any means necessary.” Others were of the opinion that It is not “time to profit from the conflict”.

Later, John Cena shared another tweet which reads: “Love what you do, but make sure what you do is not the only thing you love”. The Peacemaker series managed to break HBO Max’s record for the biggest launch of an original series and has already been confirmed for a second season.

Love what you do, just make sure what you do isn’t all you love. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 25, 2022

​

​

​