John Cena: “I am grateful to Dwayne Johnson. I regretted the insults I addressed to him “

In an interview with the Sun, the legend WWE John Cena he touched on the subject of the rivalry he had with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson which has spanned more than two WrestleMania. The sixteen-time WWE champion admitted that some of the things said during the feud may have been a little too personal: “I said some things that were not really nice, he said some things that were not really nice,” admitted Cena. “I can assure you that in our work there is a gray area where the imagination becomes very real, and he and I were exactly in the right place of that gray area, each observing every single move of the other without going too far. agreement”.

Today, Cena sees clearly

Cena has recently followed a path similar to that of The Rock, that of a wrestler who became a Hollywood actor, and explained how he now understands Johnson’s goals with this choice. John then said he was grateful for the opportunities Rocky has opened up for wrestlers who want to become actors: “That was very stupid of me. That was my perspective at the time. Failing to understand Dwayne’s vision for his career, and how his success would help a growing global brand, was ignorant. I am very grateful to Dwayne Johnson, his success has brought me many opportunities that I am extremely grateful for, and that I certainly never would have had if it weren’t for him. “