John Cena or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Sanremo 2022?

In the last few hours we have learned an extraordinary indiscretion, which would like one between John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson present in Sanremo 2022.

The Italian Music Festival as we know is one of the most important television events in the nation, and from what it seems, Amadeus and his staff are trying to bring one between John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, two great ones, to the Ariston stage. Hollywood actors, but especially WWE legends and wrestling in general.

At the moment it is just an indiscretion that could remain such, but dreaming costs nothing, and having one of the greatest Superstars of all time in such an important event would certainly be good for the discipline. We will see in the coming weeks if the negotiations are successful. We recall that John Cena was already a guest of the kermesse, more precisely in that of 2006 with Giorgio Panariello in charge.

Sanremo will take place from 1st to 5th February 2022 with the conduction, for the third consecutive year, of Amadeus.

