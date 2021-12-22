News

John Cena or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Sanremo 2022?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee53 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

In the last few hours we have learned an extraordinary indiscretion, which would like one between John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson present in Sanremo 2022.

The Italian Music Festival as we know is one of the most important television events in the nation, and from what it seems, Amadeus and his staff are trying to bring one between John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, two great ones, to the Ariston stage. Hollywood actors, but especially WWE legends and wrestling in general.

At the moment it is just an indiscretion that could remain such, but dreaming costs nothing, and having one of the greatest Superstars of all time in such an important event would certainly be good for the discipline. We will see in the coming weeks if the negotiations are successful. We recall that John Cena was already a guest of the kermesse, more precisely in that of 2006 with Giorgio Panariello in charge.

Sanremo will take place from 1st to 5th February 2022 with the conduction, for the third consecutive year, of Amadeus.

SOURCE: SPAZIOWRESTLING.IT

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee53 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks together for a new TV series about World War II

October 18, 2021

discover his new film Stillwater, a thriller coming in July

October 15, 2021

Justine Mattera | the fear and the miracle for the sister operated on the heart

6 days ago

This is the price of Ethereum that traders expect to exceed $ 3000. Author: Cointelegraph – Economics and Finance

August 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button