John Cena: “The Rock is not forced to return to WWE”

John Cena recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima to promote the release of the movie “Vacation Friends” on Hulu and said he is cheering on former rival who became friends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his return to WWE. . Cena, however, added that The Rock has earned the right not to be forced to return:

“He has earned the right not to be pressured into returning. I can tell he is a WWE fan. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So, as a fan, do I want to see one of the greatest artists of all time take a step back in the WWE ring? Yes. But in no way I will call him and if I talk to him about something, I will not try to get him back in the ring. He has to come to that conclusion himself. His performance will be the best it can be. So I hope he comes back, as a fan, and I hope he is wonderful and if he chooses not to, he has earned the right to choose not to.“.

SOURCE: WRESTLINGINC.COM

I’ve been in wrestling since I was little, I own almost every WWE video game. I collect several t-shirts and action figures of my favorite wrestlers. I never miss an episode of Raw or Smackdown or a PPV since the age of 6. I take care of the news section on the Spaziowrestling.it website Loading... Advertisements