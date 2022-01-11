News

John Cena wants a fight with The Rock | Cinema

In a recent interview for the promotion of Peacemaker, John Cena – who we met as the character in The Suicide Squad: Suicide Missionhas returned to allude to the possibility of clashing on the big screen with Dwayne Johnson, which we will see shortly in Black Adam.

The actor didn’t go too far, but admitted:

It would be a spectacular poster, Peacemaker And Black Adam. I’ll just say this.

During an interview with Comicbook last year, remember, Cena had already talked about this possibility:

You know me, always ready, willing and capable. I’m ready to answer the phone as soon as it rings. I think fans are starting to feel thrilled, both for Fast [& Furious] than now for the DC universe. I’m not saying we’re on a collision course and it’s inevitable, but I want to say it because I’m a fan first and foremost. We’ll see, we’ll see what happens. Let me know what he says.

Black Adam will be released on 29 July 2022, find out the profile of the film.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. Peacemaker with John Cena does not yet have a release date for our country.


