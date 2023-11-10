John Cena’s film Coyote vs Acme removed from release

Despite completion of shooting, the film starring John Cena will not be releasing now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coyote vs. Acme was to be a live-action and CGI film, shot in New Mexico last year, but has now been shelved by Warner Bros. after the studio made changes to its animation department.

The film is said to have cost between $US50 million and $US80 million and was commissioned in December 2020. The story was set in the Looney Tunes universe and was based on The New Yorker article.

In a statement released to THR, Warner Bros. said, “With the relaunch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases. With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote Vs. Acme.

“We have great respect for the filmmakers, cast and crew and we are grateful for their contributions to the film.”

The film’s director David Greene reacted to the news on social media. He wrote, “For three years, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to make a movie about the most determined, passionate and resilient character of all time, Wile E. Coyote.

“I was surrounded by a fantastic team who poured their souls into this project. During the trip, we were welcomed by the test audience who awarded us excellent marks.

The decision to kill Coyote Vs. Acme so far during the production process and before release is reminiscent of Warner Bros.’ decision last year to cancel the release of Batgirl in favor of a tax write-off. The superhero film is now in the vault with no intention of ever being shown to audiences.

But Batgirl was far from the only project to suffer a similar plight. The animated feature Scoob: Haunted Holiday was also dropped despite being nearly completed, as was the third season of the Ellen DeGeneres series, Little Ellen.

Large entertainment companies, including Disney, have been under pressure to find cost savings and one accounting trick has been to dump programming and claim their value as tax write-offs.

Completed and released titles from several studios, including The Nevers, Pink Ladies, Made for Love, Artemis Fowl, The Mighty Ducks Sequel Series, Love Life, and Moonshot, were wiped from the streaming platform for similar reasons.

In August, Disney revealed that it would no longer release two expensive streaming series that had already completed shooting, Naughty and The Spiderwick Chronicles. Nautilus is a UK series which was filmed in Queensland and received funding from the state and federal governments.

Disney said it would rather find buyers for The Spiderwick Chronicles and Nautilus than permanently close them. American TV channel AMC eventually acquired the US and Canadian rights to Nautilus, but has yet to find an international distributor.