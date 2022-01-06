John Cusack and Emile Hirsch in the movie trailer

Lionsgate released the first trailer of his next action movie Pursuit, which sees the great actors as protagonists Emile Hirsch and John Cusack. The video witnesses the exchange of messages between a son and his father, and then space is given to numerous scenes of action and violence as the young man tries to find out what happened to his wife, who has recently disappeared. Below is the trailer:

The feature film tells what happens when a ruthless hacker named Rick Calloway, played by Emile Hirsch, goes in search of his wife, who has been kidnapped by a drug trafficker. When the man manages to escape the police, a detective joins forces with a policewoman to find the prisoner. Calloway’s father, a character entrusted to John Cusack, he is active in the world of crime and may be involved in some way in the explosive situation. Directing the film we find the director Brian Skiba, while the production is by Andrew Stevens.

John Cusack is famous for playing films such as Being John Malkovich, Spike Jonze’s debut comedy which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. High Fidelity, a film inspired by the novel by Nick Hornby, directed by Stephen Frears and produced by Cusack himself; who moved history into his Chicago and The perfect lovers with Julia Roberts, Billy Cristal and Catherine Zeta-Jones. In recent years he has tried his hand at many action thrillers such as River Runs red. Emile Hirsch is an American actor famous to the general public especially for his masterful interpretation of the real story of Christopher McCandless in the highly successful film Into The Wild – In the wilds. Thanks to this role, the candidacy for the Oscar in January 2008, but only wins the award for best actor since National Board of Review.