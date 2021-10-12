News

John D. Washington with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O ‘Russell’s new film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The cast of David O ‘Russell’s mysterious new project developed by New Regency has just found another star. According to reports from Deadline, the already confirmed Christian Bale and Margot Robbie will join John David Washington in a leading role.

Still without an official title, the project is based on an original idea by the director will go into production this January in Los Angeles. The site also confirms that the creative team will also be able to count on the talent of Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubeski, director of photography awarded three times (in a row) with the Academy Award for his work in Gravity, Birdman And The Revenant. The film, whose plot details are still kept under wraps, will be released in theaters by 20th Century Studios.

Washington, who exploded on the big screen thanks to his role in BlackKklansman by Spike Lee, he won everyone over with his star performance in Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s spy action currently available in theaters. During the lockdown, the actor will also appear alongside Zendaya in the black and white romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, directed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) during the lockdown and later bought by Netflix.

Loading...
Advertisements

Meanwhile, Washington has also opened up to his participation in a Marvel or DC cinecomic.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
639
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
508
News

Cinema, all films out in October
419
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
361
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
345
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
320
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
286
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
274
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
261
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top