John D. Washington with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O ‘Russell’s new film

The cast of David O ‘Russell’s mysterious new project developed by New Regency has just found another star. According to reports from Deadline, the already confirmed Christian Bale and Margot Robbie will join John David Washington in a leading role.

Still without an official title, the project is based on an original idea by the director will go into production this January in Los Angeles. The site also confirms that the creative team will also be able to count on the talent of Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubeski, director of photography awarded three times (in a row) with the Academy Award for his work in Gravity, Birdman And The Revenant. The film, whose plot details are still kept under wraps, will be released in theaters by 20th Century Studios.

Washington, who exploded on the big screen thanks to his role in BlackKklansman by Spike Lee, he won everyone over with his star performance in Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s spy action currently available in theaters. During the lockdown, the actor will also appear alongside Zendaya in the black and white romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, directed by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) during the lockdown and later bought by Netflix.

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, Washington has also opened up to his participation in a Marvel or DC cinecomic.