News

John David Washington, what to watch of Denzel’s son if you loved Malcolm & Marie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

With Malcolm & Marie Netflix has given us a top-notch duet between two of the fittest stars on the international scene: Zendaya and John David Washington are experiencing a period of enormous popularity, the first thanks to Marvel and Euphoria and the second thanks to people like Christopher Nolan and Spike Lee.

If we have already talked to you about Zendaya in the same context, so here we are concentrating on the career of the son of Denzel Washington, now increasingly emancipated from the imposing shadow of a sacred monster like his father: what are, then, the best interpretations of John David Washington to date?

Just like for Zendaya, we are talking about a career that is still quite young: despite hanging out for quite important sets since childhood, in fact (in Malcolm X, in 1992, his first appearance), our John David began to really show his talent only a few years ago thanks to the excellent BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee and his unforgettable Ron Stallworth.

Loading...
Advertisements

The time of an Old Man & The Gun, therefore, and we move on to another great success, namely that Tenet which, although not exempt from criticism, obviously projected the quotes of the actor born in 1984 into orbit. whether or not you loved his films, you can be sure of one thing: of John David Washington you will hear about it for quite a while.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

913
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
808
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
764
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
708
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
702
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
701
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
695
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
689
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top