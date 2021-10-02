John David Washington, what to watch of Denzel’s son if you loved Malcolm & Marie

With Malcolm & Marie Netflix has given us a top-notch duet between two of the fittest stars on the international scene: Zendaya and John David Washington are experiencing a period of enormous popularity, the first thanks to Marvel and Euphoria and the second thanks to people like Christopher Nolan and Spike Lee.

If we have already talked to you about Zendaya in the same context, so here we are concentrating on the career of the son of Denzel Washington, now increasingly emancipated from the imposing shadow of a sacred monster like his father: what are, then, the best interpretations of John David Washington to date?

Just like for Zendaya, we are talking about a career that is still quite young: despite hanging out for quite important sets since childhood, in fact (in Malcolm X, in 1992, his first appearance), our John David began to really show his talent only a few years ago thanks to the excellent BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee and his unforgettable Ron Stallworth.

The time of an Old Man & The Gun, therefore, and we move on to another great success, namely that Tenet which, although not exempt from criticism, obviously projected the quotes of the actor born in 1984 into orbit. whether or not you loved his films, you can be sure of one thing: of John David Washington you will hear about it for quite a while.