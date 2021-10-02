News

John David Washington with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale pictured from the set of David O. Russell’s film

Posted on
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in action in new photos from the set of David O Russell’s mysterious yet untitled film.

John David Washington joined the co-stars Christian Bale And Margot Robbie to shoot the new movie of David O. Russell whose title is not even known for now, but judging by photo from the set it could be a period movie set at the beginning of the twentieth century given the costumes worn by the three actors. Or is it just a masquerade party?

Although official plot details for the film conceived and directed by David O. Russell are yet to be revealed, it is believed to focus on “an unlikely collaboration between a doctor and a lawyer”. It was previously revealed that the working title of the project would be Amsterdam.

Filming for the mystery film is currently underway in California. The film is produced by New Regency’s Arnon Milchan with Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas. In the stellar cast we find Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola as well as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana .

John David Washington fans can appreciate the actor alongside Zendaya in the Netflix romance Malcolm & Marie.


