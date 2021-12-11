John Elkann: “In 10 years 70% of our cars will be green”

“Over the next five years, the Stellantis Group will spend 30 billion euros to support the electrification strategy of its models. Within 10 years, 70% of Stellantis cars sold in Europe will be plug-in hybrid or pure electric ”. John Elkann, president of Stellantis, remembers this in the speech published in the special issue for the 35th anniversary of Milano Finanza, on newsstands from tomorrow for the whole week.

“Already today the number of low environmental impact models we offer to our customers has grown to 29 and the New Fiat 500 full electric, as beautiful as it is technologically sophisticated, is the electric best seller in nine national markets”, he continues. Elkann who also addresses the role of Italy in this innovation process. “In this electric revolution, Italy is playing a leading role, at all levels: production of the new models, assembly of the batteries, applied research and testing of the charging and energy transmission infrastructures. It is an exciting phase, full of projects and new ideas, which connects us to the pioneering phase of our founding fathers ”continues the president of Stellantis.

“The car world has once again attracted the attention of the academic world, of research, and also of the financial markets, as it did not happen in the years in which Milano Finanza was born” continues Elkann who highlights a difference compared to the 80s: “ability manufacturing and mechanical engineering know-how continue to be at the basis of the automotive industry, but it is from the software and the digitization of all processes that the most explosive innovations arrive “.