John Elkann in the top 30, Berlusconi climbs

Richest ranking Italy 2021 – The number of Italian billionaires is also growing in 2021. Today, there are 49 people with assets of at least one billion dollars, nine more than a year ago, but two less than in April. The sum of their assets – explains the magazine Forbes -, 211.1 billion dollars, on the other hand, it increased both compared to December 2020 (182.1 billion) and compared to April (204.5).

Giovanni Ferrero will close the year at the top of the ranking of the richest Italians. Its assets are equal to 33.3 billion dollars, an increase of nearly six billion compared to twelve months ago. Ferrero therefore maintains the primacy in the ranking, exactly as it happened in 2020. Also on that occasion the entrepreneur positioned himself in front of Leonardo Del Vecchio.

The owner of EssilorLuxottica – repeatedly approached Inter Milan – has been enriched more than anyone in the last 12 months: from 24.7 to 32.9 billion dollars (+8.2 billion). Ferrero and Del Vecchio are 37th and 39th in the ranking of the richest in the world. I am also seventh and eighth in Europe, immediately behind the founder of LVMH, Bernard Arnault (188.4 billion). The third place – as regards the Italian ranking – is occupied instead by Stefano Pessina (executive chairman of the multinational drugstore Walgreens Boots Alliance), with assets of $ 9.5 billion.

Ranking of the richest in Italy 2021 – Berlusconi in the top 10

Pessina barefoot Massimiliana Landini Aleotti, owner of the pharmaceutical company Menarini, which drops from third to fourth place and from 10.6 to 9.4 billion, but remains the richest woman in Italy. In fifth place, with 7.5 billion, there is Silvio Berlusconi – still active in the world of football as the patron of Monza – after a year in which he was talked about above all for the presidency of the Republic.

Giorgio Armani on the other hand, it falls from 8.9 to 7 billion and from fourth to sixth place. Seventh place for Piero Ferrari (5.5 billion dollars), son of Enzo and owner of 10.2% of the company founded by his father. The ranking then continues with Gustavo Denegri (5.4 billion), president of DiaSorin, a biotech that produces reagent kits. He has also been talked about in recent times as a possible buyer of the Turin, currently in the hands of Urbano Cairo.

The top ten positions are completed by Luca Garavoglia (5.2 billion), president of Campari, and by the brothers August And Giorgio Perfetti (5.1 billion), owners of Perfetti Van Melle, the Italian-Dutch candy giant of brands such as Mentos, Chupa Chups and Golia.

Richest ranking Italy 2021 – The billionaires of football

Among the other billionaires present in the ranking, some are involved in the world of football such as Renzo Rosso (worth 2.6 billion) who owns Vicenza with his OTB. Also present John Elkann (24th with 2.2 billion), which inaugurated the year with the birth of Stellantis, the result of the merger between FCA and Peugeot. Elkann is CEO of Exor, the holding that controls the majority stake (63.8%) of Juventus.

In 39th place – with 1.5 billion dollars – we find the former patron of Inter Massimo Moratti, which outperforms the owner of Atalanta Antonio Percassi (1.2 billion dollars) and the now former patron of Genoa Enrico Preziosi, who closes the list with assets of 1 billion.

Ranking of the richest in Italy 2021 – The complete ranking

This is the complete ranking of Italian billionaires 2021:

  1. Giovanni Ferrero: $ 33.3 billion
  2. Leonardo Del Vecchio and family: $ 32.9 billion
  3. Stefano Pessina: $ 9.5 billion
  4. Massimiliana Landini Aleotti and family: $ 9.4 billion
  5. Silvio Berlusconi and family: $ 7.5 billion
  6. Giorgio Armani: $ 7.0 billion
  7. Piero Ferrari: $ 5.5 billion
  8. Gustavo Denegri: $ 5.4 billion
  9. Luca Garavoglia: $ 5.2 billion
  10. Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti: $ 5.1 billion
  11. Patrizio Bertelli: 5.0 billion dollars
  12. Miuccia Prada: 5.0 billion dollars
  13. Giuseppe De ‘Longhi and family: $ 4.9 billion
  14. Alessandra Garavoglia: $ 4.4 billion
  15. Remo Ruffini: $ 4.1 billion
  16. Sergio Stevanato: $ 3.7 billion
  17. Paolo and Gianfelice Mario Rocca: 3.7 billion
  18. Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone: $ 3.6 billion
  19. Giuliana Benetton: $ 3.4 billion
  20. Luciano Benetton: $ 3.4 billion
  21. Renzo Rosso: $ 2.6 billion
  22. Alberto Bombassei: $ 2.6 billion
  23. Brunello Cucinelli and family: $ 2.5 billion
  24. John Elkann: $ 2.2 billion
  25. Luigi Cremonini and family: $ 2.2 billion
  26. Marina Prada: $ 2.1 billion
  27. Alberto Prada: $ 2.1 billion
  28. Maria Franca Fissolo: $ 2.1 billion
  29. Nicola Bulgari: $ 2.0 billion
  30. Romano Minozzi: $ 1.9 billion
  31. Sabrina Benetton: $ 1.8 billion
  32. Sandro Veronesi and family: $ 1.7 billion
  33. Marina Caprotti: $ 1.6 billion
  34. Giuliana Caprotti: $ 1.6 billion
  35. Barbara Benetton: $ 1.6 billion
  36. Mario Moretti Polegato and family: $ 1.6 billion
  37. Diego Della Valle: $ 1.6 billion
  38. Paolo Bulgari: $ 1.5 billion
  39. Massimo Moratti: $ 1.5 billion
  40. Antonio Marcegaglia: 1.3 billion dollars
  41. Emma Marcegaglia: 1.3 billion dollars
  42. Domenico Dolce: $ 1.2 billion
  43. Stefano Gabbana: $ 1.2 billion
  44. Antonio Percassi: $ 1.2 billion
  45. Nerio Alessandri: 1.1 billion dollars
  46. Enrico Preziosi: $ 1.0 billion
  47. Simona Giorgetta: $ 1.0 billion
  48. Andrea Della Valle: $ 1.0 billion
  49. Manfredi Lefebvre D’Ovidio: $ 1.0 billion

