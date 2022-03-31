John Herdman, DT of Canada, learns from the defeat against Panama

John Herdman, strategist for the Canadian National Team, pointed out at a press conference that all this road to Qatar has been long and that the defeat against Panama, in the last Concacaf Qualifying match, he takes as a lesson to improve.

Herdman assured that the Concacaf zone is complicated, and that no team gives anything away in any Octagonal match.

Also read: FIFA Ranking for March: This is how the pots of the group stage draw were

The technical director of the Canadian team took the opportunity to congratulate the Panamanians and highlight that the Canalero team is a great team and that it deserved more in this competition.

“Panama played well, they showed us how to manage a game from one to zero, we have a lesson to learn from this and improve,” he said.

Regarding striker Gabriel Torres, Herdman highlighted the level of the Panamanian player, congratulating him for having completed his one hundredth match with the national team and for the goal of the match.

He added that the road in Concacaf towards the World Cup in Qatar was quite long, “this adventure was 20 games and we only lost two games” full of experience and learning.

Finally, he pondered the work of his new boys who are in a learning process.

“Every time a game is lost, we learn from the defeat and we have to evolve and know how to recover a game like today, where we are losing,” he said.