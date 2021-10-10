John Krasinski: 10 things you don’t know about the actor







John Krasinski is one of the brightest actors of recent years. He has been able to demonstrate his talent in different genres, from comedy to horror, and able to fascinate a large slice of the public.

His was a good apprenticeship that allowed him to build a solid and concrete acting career and to experiment with different fields of cinema, such as production and direction.







Here, then, are ten things to know about John Krasinski.

John Krasinski film

1. John Krasinski: movies and career. John Krasinski’s career begins very early, in his early twenties, when he begins to appear in some television series such as And (2003) and Criminal Intent (2004). Later he also began to work for the big screen, participating in films such as Kinsey (2004) and New York Taxi (2004). 2005 is the turning point, as she participates in the film Jarhead and to the series CSI – Crime Scene, Without a Trace and gets the role of Jim Halpert in the hit series The Office (completed in 2013). Later he works in Love does not go on vacation (2006), Dreamgirls (2006), Marriage license (2007), In love, no rules (2008), It’s complicated (2009), Something extraordinary (2012), Under the Hawaiian sky (2015), Detroit (2017) and takes part in the series Jack Ryan (2018-2019). In 2018 he made his directorial debut in the highly acclaimed thriller film A Quiet Place – A quiet place (2018) in which he acts alongside his wife Emily Blunt. In 2021 it will arrive At Quiet Place II, a sequel to the film that had some delay due to the COVID pandemic.

2. Not only an actor, but also a voice actor, screenwriter, producer and director. Over the course of his career, John Krasinski has had the opportunity to take on various roles in the world of cinema. The actor, in fact, lent his voice for the dubbing of Shrek the Third (2007), Monsters against aliens (2009), Monsters University (2013), BoJack Horseman (2014-2015) and Animal Crackers (2017). But that’s not all: Krasinski produced the documentary The Office: The Farewells (2013), the short Dream Corp LLC (2014), the series Lip Sync Battle (2015-2018) and the films Manchester by the Sea (2016) and The Hollars (2016). In addition, he has worked as a screenwriter, producer and director for the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009), Promise Land (2012), At Quite Place and also for its sequel. Individually, he directed the film The Hollars and three episodes of The Office, while he wrote an episode of the series HitRECord on Tv (2014).

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

3. John Krasinski has seen The Devil Wears Prada 75 times. When he and Emily Blunt they both met were not in the phase of wanting to know someone, but things have changed anyway. Thanks to mutual friends who introduced them, the two began dating, and then got engaged in 2009, married on 10 July 2010 in Cernobbio, on Lake Como, and gave birth to two daughters, Hazel (born February 16, 2014) e Violet (born in June 2016). However, he has described himself as her stalker for having been in love with her since the first time he saw her in The devil wears Prada, coming to see the film 75 times.

4. Love for love is unconditional. Ever since Krasinski met Emily she couldn’t help but declare her love, always using sweet and meaningful words. According to him, “The best days of my life started when I met my wife – it’s true, I’m not just saying something that looks nice. She is one of the best people, she is so talented, she is beautiful and she is definitely out of my league. And so, suddenly, yes all the things I’ve loved, I’ve found someone to love more. There is a lot of my life that she has not lived and a lot of hers that I have not experienced, so we immediately started doing the things we liked ”.

John Krasinski Instagram

5. John Krasinski has a very popular Instagram account. Like all his other colleagues, he too wanted to open his own Instagram profile which is followed by something like 2.2 million people. Although not very active on social media, the American actor is very keen on posting images of him with his wife, during social events, and also using the posts to advertise his films, as he did for the recent At Quite Place. On the other hand, there are no photos of her children or private moments, a sign that, despite everything, private and personal life comes before anything else.

John Krasinski: The Office

6. It would be available for a reboot of the series. John Krasinski has never hidden the fact that he is very grateful for having participated in The Office and would be willing to come back for a reboot “I think we should reboot it. I think it would be difficult to do it due to everyone’s commitment, but it would be the best. It wasn’t just a show for us. It was a family. Neither of us had ever done something like this before. […] Doing a reboot wouldn’t be a way for us to re-emerge the show, but it would be a way to get back together. They are my family, my first and only original Hollywood family, and I am very lucky to be a part of it ”.

7. Thanks to The Office he hasn’t given up on his dream. At first Krasinski thought of being a teacher, but after discovering acting he had changed his mind, thinking of becoming an actor and that if that didn’t happen within a couple of years, he would have given up on this dream. While he was trying to find a way to emerge, John realized that things weren’t going as he hoped and called his mother to pick him up and leave everything behind. Thanks to his mom’s support, the actor struggled those three weeks enough before landing the role of Jim Halpert in The Office.

John Krasinski: A Quite Place

8. Krasinski challenged his wife for the film. At Quite Place is not only a film directed by John Krasinski, but it was also produced and written by him, with the character of his wife written for Emily Blunt. In reality, the same actress initially suggested the name of a colleague, and then capitulated and broke her number one rule: never work together.

9. The actor chose to explore thriller and horror. In making A Quite Place, John Krasinski chose to analyze, explore and mix these two genres, founding them and showing the supernatural as the only common denominator. Plot and direction were so innovative and capable that it was no coincidence that it was elected as one of the best films of 2018.

John Krasinski Marvel

10. He auditioned to become Captain America. The actor had been shortlisted to become Captain America, although the role went on to Chris Evans. At the time he had stated that in case he would also accept a villain role and that he would accept a Marvel movie at any time. In retrospect, however, Krasinski himself realized that perhaps it went better this way, since if he had been under contract with Marvel Studios he would not have been able to have freedom of choice and carry out the projects made.

Sources: IMDb, Cosmopolitan, Insider, Entertainment Weekly