John Krasinski and the possibility of his return in the MCU’s Fantastic 4 movie

The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It was full of great moments for the viewer, as well as the return of great characters and the first appearance in theaters of others. One of the strong points of the film was the inclusion of the illuminatithe group of superheroes that protects the Earth from the shadows, and that in the universe 838was made up of Mordo, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Professor X Y reed richards.

This last character was the big surprise for the fans. the cast of John Krasinski What reed richardsleader of the 4 fantastic, is one of the most talked about by Marvel fans in recent years. Beside Emily Blunt Interpreting Sue StormKrasinski is one of the actors who has always liked the most for the role of Reed, and fans want to know if he will continue to bring the character to life after this brief cameo with the illuminatiwhere he died brutally at the hands of Wanda Maximoff.

Official logo of the Fantastic Four of the MCU

Will John Krasinski return as Reed Richards to the MCU’s Fantastic Four?

The Marvel Studios Phase 4 was officially presented at the san diego comic con 2019where Kevin Feige announced that he was working on a movie of the 4 fantastic, the first Marvel family in comics. The alarms sounded for all the fans, and with it ideal fancasts began to come out, where John Krasinski was everyone’s favorite for Reed Richards.

Finally, Kevin Feig listened to us and included it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut now we have to know if it will be a mere cameo or if it will star in the 2023-2024 tape. Many have thought that this could be the proof that Feige wants to know the general acceptance of the public with the cast, which at first, has been a resounding yes.

We have seen how not all the variables of the multiverse have to be different as the spider-man. Own Stephen Strange sees many of its variables with the same physical appearance, or Mordo himself, who has the same appearance with respect to the 616 universe. With this, the chances of seeing him again in Fantastic 4 increase, although the final decision will have Kevin Feige . For our part, we would love to see him again bringing Reed Richards to life.

You can enjoy all the content of Marvel Studios in Disney Plus.