John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in the first trailer for season 3

The series gives a current approach to the famous spy. Jack Ryan. (Prime Video)

The life of the popular CIA secret agent, Jack Ryan It has been longer and more fortunate in its time on television than what it was able to achieve in its foray into the cinema. Proof of this is that the story written by Tom Clancy is about to premiere its third season on the small screen and that is why the trailer for the new installment has just been released.

Prime Video released the preview of the next adventures of the intrepid character played by John Krasinski, who will now be persecuted by his co-workers, while at the same time he must protect himself from hired assassins sent to assassinate him. This will force Jack to embark on a journey around the world to prevent a possible nuclear war that could wipe out the world’s population.

Three years have passed since the last season premiered. (Prime Video)

The trailer further shows how Season 3 will raise the bar for action, with multiple car chases, explosions, and gunfights everywhere the protagonist goes. In the two-minute clip, it is observed that Ryan must dismantle a group of Russian leaders, who seek to instill terror with a threat of a possible nuclear attack.

The new season will also serve as a prelude to the imminent end of the series, which its creators announced a year ago, will culminate in the fourth installment. However, that will not be the end for this spy universe, as Prime Video is planning a spin-off focused on the character of Michael Peña, who could be Domingo “Ding” Chavez, an officer of Rainbow Six, an anti-terrorist unit. he appears in several Clancy books.

John Krasinski also produces the show. (Prime Video)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will return three years after the second season premiered, which was released in October 2019. The long wait was due in large part to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Also that same year, Krasinski was heavily involved in the production. of A Quiet Place: Part IIa sequel to the 2018 hit, which in addition to co-starring alongside his wife Emily Blunt, he also directed.

The protagonist returns with the usual cast made up of Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. The third installment will also have new participations, such as those of the actresses Nina Hoss, who will give life to the Czech president Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, head of the CIA station in Rome.

In the new season, the agent must face a nuclear threat. (Prime Video)

The new season will be made up of eight episodes, which will be released together and not weekly. The show is executive produced by Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. It is a co-production of Amazon, Paramount Television and Skydance Television.

If you don’t remember when the second season of the series ended or you want to relive Ryan’s adventures, you can enjoy the first two seasons that are available at Prime Video.

