John Krasinski reveals the title of the spin-off of A Quiet Place

In a genre like horror, it is so easy to find gems that are worth seeing over and over again, something that did John Krasinski with the franchise “A Quiet Place” (A silent place) that already has major expansion plans.

With a spin-off in process and one third movie in the pipelinethe actor leaves comedy for a while to immerse himself fully in this genre with which he feels comfortable both directing and acting, in an epic way as always and with his wife Emily Blunt.

Together with the big studios presenting their novelties at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Krasinski and Paramount confirmed the title of the sequel to the story which will hit theaters in 2023. “A Quiet Place: Day One” It will focus on the origins of the apocalyptic world in which the protagonist family is found in the first installment and that continued to haunt them during the second.

In turn, he anticipated that He is already working next to the studio third part of the story that plans to release in 2025.

“A Quiet Place” was released on April 6, 2018 in the United States by Paramount Pictures. The movie became a blockbuster, raising more than $340 million dollars worldwide and received acclaim from critics, who praised its originality, atmosphere, acting and direction, calling it “clever and wickedly scary”.

The story follows the Abbott family who are forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. A Quiet Place 1 and 2 is available in Star Plus for Latin America and in Amazon Prime Video for Spain.

