Entertainment

John Krasinski reveals the title of the spin-off of A Quiet Place

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

In a genre like horror, it is so easy to find gems that are worth seeing over and over again, something that did John Krasinski with the franchise “A Quiet Place” (A silent place) that already has major expansion plans.

With a spin-off in process and one third movie in the pipelinethe actor leaves comedy for a while to immerse himself fully in this genre with which he feels comfortable both directing and acting, in an epic way as always and with his wife Emily Blunt.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

What happened to the director who humiliated María Celeste Arrarás?

7 mins ago

Toni Costa: how much is his fortune | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

20 mins ago

Margot Robbie and her movies, from best to worst

22 mins ago

Shazam 2: at CinemaCon it was confirmed that Wonder Woman will have a role in the film

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button