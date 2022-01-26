John Krasinski to direct an old (and dear) acquaintance in his new movie “IF”

After conquering audiences and critics with his two horror films of the saga At Quiet Place, John Krasinski prepares to get back behind the camera for his third film, which is called IF.

Plot details are largely top secret, but Deadline describes the film produced by Paramount as “an “original idea of [John], on a child’s journey to rediscover his own imagination“.

So it seems that this time we can rest easy, perhaps there will be no menacing creatures hiding beyond the sand path. One thing is certain, as previously announced, Ryan Reynolds joined the cast.

Deadline also reports that an old acquaintance of Krasinski has just joined the cast: we’re talking about Steve Carell. After seven seasons together in the cult series The Office, the two return to work in a sort of unofficial reunion in which Jim Halpert will direct Michael Scott.

Krasinski will write, direct and produce the film, at the moment it is unclear if he will also act.

In addition to Steve Carell and Ryan Reynolds, in the cast we will find Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag And Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming And Louis Gossett Jr.

ph. getty images