John Krasinski will play Superman in the DC League of Super Pets

John Krasinski revealed what character he will be voicing in DC League of Super-Pets: it’s about Superman, the greatest DC hero of all time. The animated film, directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, will hit US theaters on May 20, 2022. It is expected to be available on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release. At the moment, however, we do not have a release window for Italy.

DC League of Super-Pets will see the adorable animals of DC’s greatest heroes join forces for an adventure focused entirely on them. Dwayne Johnson, who we will see starring in DCEU’s Black Adam live-action, leads the stellar cast alongside Kevin Hart. The two will give voice to Krypto the superdog and Ace the bat respectively. Other characters involved in the project include Green Lantern’s Chip squirrel (Diego Luna), Flash’s Merton turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Wonder Woman’s PB pig (Vanessa Bayer).

John Krasinski voices Superman

To reveal his “vocal” role in the animated film was the same John Krasinski, relying on his official Twitter profile. “I’ve always wanted to make a friend-based movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born for!“. This is the caption that accompanies an image of Superman flying alongside Krypto on social media. Below we share the tweet of the actor:

The vocal cast DC League of Super-Pets also includes Marc Maron (as Lex Luthor), Jamila Jamil, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves. With the reveal of his character, Krasinsky has confirmed that some DC Comics heroes will be featured in the DC League of Super-Pets. Since Krypto and Ace are considered to be the protagonists of the animated film, it’s easy to assume that too Batman it could play a role in the project. While waiting to find out more, we offer you the first images of the film.

Recall that the director of A Quiet Place had already lent his voice for animation. Among the various animated films we mention Shrek the Third, Monsters vs Aliens, Monsters University and Hayao Miyazaki’s Wind Rises.