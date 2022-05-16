John Krasinski’s Dream Fulfilled

John Krasinski is one of the most recognized American actors today. Who played Jim Halpert in the series The Office, was able to fulfill his greatest dreams.

The actor John Krasinski is recognized for having played Jim Halpert in the American adaptation of the series office. In this 9-season series, share screen time with Jenna Fisher, rainn wilson, ed helms, Steve Carell Y BJ Novak.

Krasinksi had repeatedly expressed his desire to bring life to reed richardsleader of fantastic fourand be able to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Upon learning of his wish, fans of Marvel also joined him, wanting to see him play Mr Fantastic.

Luckily for both the actor and the fans, he was able to fulfill his dream and play the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this second installment of Doctor Strange, starring benedict cumberbatchthe mr fantastic faces the Scarlet Witch from elizabeth olsen.

Although it does not end well for him, this happens in only one universe of the many that exist, so it is still possible that play this character again in the future. In fact, there are rumors that he would play Richards again in a Fantastic Four solo project.

Previously, the actor had already fulfilled one of his dreams on a personal level. This was the dream of having a luxurious Mercedes Benz in his garage. Precisely, a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetecwith which he can take his wife for a walk, Emily Bluntand their two daughters, Hazel Y violet.

This car has an engine under the hood. 3-liter 24-valve V6. Thanks to this, you can generate some 240 horsepowerto reach a 210km/h top speed. This German industry vehicle can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds.