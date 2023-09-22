John Legend, Chrissy Teigen renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have strengthened their promise of love to each other. The couple celebrated ten years of marriage with an intimate celebration at Lake Como, Italy.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen renew marriage vows

Over the weekend, the supermodel and musician celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary surrounded by their loved ones. Legend and Teigen, who tied the knot on September 14, 2013, returned to the venue where their wedding took place.

“They had a wonderful weekend with their friends and family,” the source said. “It was magical! everything was perfect! “Chrissy was the happiest.”

They kicked off the celebrations with brunch at Villa Pizzo. The couple was seen arriving on a boat to the five-star Villa Passalacqua. Upon arrival, Teigen wore a sheer black lace long-sleeve gown by Zuhair Murad Couture. The fit included a structured bodice and ruffle detailing at the shoulders. This was further complemented by her brunette locks in loose waves.

Meanwhile, the singer looked dapper wearing a white suit jacket with black trousers and a classy bow tie. His four children Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren were also present on this special occasion.

For the evening, Teigen changed into another black gown, which featured a dramatic floral train. She matched this Zuhair Murad piece by pulling her hair back into a loose, low bun.

Apparently, the Legend family has created another major memory together. According to the insider, it has been special for the married couple to have their children be a part of their wedding anniversary and renewal. The “very beautiful, very classic” program has provided them with an “extraordinary” moment as a family.

ahead of their 10th On the anniversary of the wedding, Teigen and Legend gave fans a glimpse of what’s been going on with their family recently. On Instagram, the couple uploaded a series of photos from their family affair.

“Week 1,970 of my life (about 20 million minutes old!!),” Teigen wrote in the caption.

In the carousel, the model showed a video of her and Miles smiling together, Luna smiling while holding Wren, sweet Estee holding her toy and her at the gym. Legend also posted several photos, repeating it as “Renaissance Tour + babies, babies, babies.”

In an earlier post, Teigen uploaded an adorable video of herself and Legend kissing Wren. A cookbook author called it the “kiss sandwich.”

Legend and Teigen’s romance began on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video shoot. She played the girlfriend in the said musical, later revealing a spark between them off-screen.

