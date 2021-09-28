News

John Lennon | an unpublished piece at auction in Denmark

John Lennon, an unreleased song at auction in Denmark (On Tuesday 28 September 2021) It will be beaten atauction in Copenhagen a 1970 tape in which John Lennon sing a song unpublished titled ‘Radio Peace’, during an interview. The cassette was recorded on January 5, 1970 …Read on tgcom24.mediaset

John Lennon, an unreleased song at auction in Denmark

A 1970 tape in which John Lennon sings an unreleased song entitled ‘Radio Peace’, during an interview. The cassette was recorded on January 5, 1970 when the former Beatles spent a few weeks in Jutland, in …

Miles Davis’ testament: change, change, change

… a Miles record just like you remember where you were when Kennedy was killed or Lennon, … saxophonists John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Wayne Shorter; pianists Bill Evans, Herbie …

Mercedes W100, that timeless luxury that conquered the Pope, Queen Elizabeth and rock stars

Among its most famous owners are Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Jack Nicholson, but also the then head of the USSR Leonid Brezhnev; Pope John Paul II and the queen got on board …

Mercedes W100, the car of the stars: from Elvis to Queen Elizabeth to the Pope and John Lennon

There is a very long list of political, artistic and religious celebrities who have been enchanted by the super luxury of the Casa della Stella. Founded in 1963, it has won generations of admirers with its …







