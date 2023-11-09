John Lewis Christmas ad 2023 throws curveball with music legend

Share this article via WhatsApp Share this article via Facebook Share this article via messenger

Snapper the Venus flytrap takes on a life of its own (Picture: John Lewis)

Every year as summer turns to autumn and the festive season slowly winds down, excitement for the new John Lewis Christmas advert reaches a fever pitch.

For 16 years, the retailer has been delighting consumers with its enchanting stories of love and generosity, creating classic ads such as The Long Wait, Monty the Penguin and The Man on the Moon.

Now, for its 2023 offering, the company has done it again, launching a delightful story that goes in unexpected directions… and it involves one of the most famous music stars of all time.

Whereas in the past, John Lewis has set his intros to recognizable cover tunes, this time, he decided to include an original track sung by none other than globally renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Yes, you read that right. The iconic singer – who is widely regarded as having one of the most beautiful voices in the world, and is ‘very passionate’ about Christmas – has teamed up with the retailer to tell the story of Snapper, an unruly but lovable Venus. It’s a flytrap. ,

When? metro.co.uk Having the opportunity to preview the ad, we spoke to John Lewis and advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi about the film, we heard how 65-year-old Andrea recorded the original song Festa from her home in Pisa.

Andrea Bocelli’s sweet vocals are unmistakable (Picture: Andrea Bocelli)

The young boy, played by eight-year-old Teddy, finds a unique box in the market (Picture: John Lewis)

Adorable snapper growing from seed (Picture: John Lewis)

The power of the opera artist’s voice brings Snapper’s story to life when a young boy finds a box in the market with an old-fashioned design, labeled: ‘Grow your own perfect Christmas tree.’

The boy, played by eight-year-old Teddy Holton-Francis, plants seeds kept inside boxes in the house, and watches carefully as a small plant grows from the soil.

Much to their surprise, the tiny Venus Flytrap comes to life… and then, it begins to grow in size and personality at an alarming rate.

Soon, Snapper grows to be almost the same size as Teddy, who is overjoyed to see his new friend, as his mother, grandfather, and siblings look on with concern over the Little Shop of Horrors-like house in their home.

The boy tries to convince his family that the snapper is the perfect alternative to their traditional Christmas tree – but they are not convinced, so when it grows too big and continues to wreak havoc in their house, they remove the plant from the living room. Pulls out.

The boy is very happy with his new plant friend (Picture: John Lewis)

He tries to convince his family that Snapper would make the perfect Christmas tree (Picture: John Lewis)

The Venus flytrap looks overwhelmed with sadness when it is forced to live outside (Picture: John Lewis)

Snapper looks distraught when he is thrown out into the cold and is forced to watch festive activities from the garden, including putting up a traditional Christmas tree, much to the boy’s dismay.

When Christmas Day arrives, the young boy decides to take a gift from the tree and place it on the snowy ground near his destroyed plant friend, before his family goes outside to join him.

For a moment, it appears as if Snapper has inadvertently put a halt to the magic of Christmas when he takes a gift and begins to shove it down his throat.

But it is quickly revealed that the Venus Flytrap is opening gifts for his family, as he spits them back into their arms.

The main message of the ad – titled ‘Snapper, the Perfect Tree’ – is celebrating old family traditions, while also embracing new ones that have developed over time.

Who knows – maybe we’ll all start putting giant Venus flytraps in place of Christmas trees in the coming years?!

The boy refused to leave Snapper out of the festive activities (Picture: John Lewis)

The plant eventually becomes an integral part of the family (Picture: John Lewis)

Snapper also played the final notes of Andrea Bocelli’s song Festa (Picture: John Lewis)

Despite Snapper being conceived with the help of puppets and human stand-ins, Teddy was able to convey the innocent sadness and pure joy of a child with utmost skill.

The eight-year-old, who apparently has no previous acting experience, was discovered after an open casting call that attracted approximately 2,000 children to audition for the lead role.

John Lewis deliberately wanted to go a more lighthearted route with its advertising this year in response to ‘the mood of the country’ and the ‘difficult years’ experienced by many.

‘Many people tell us that the John Lewis advert heralds the Christmas season for them. So bringing it all together, we were like, you know what – it feels like this is a year of a little more joy and a little more upliftment,’ Rosie Hanley, marketing director at John Lewis, told metro.co.uk,

‘We wanted to bring back the magic of Christmas and entertain. We wanted to have some fun and hopefully that happens.

The John Lewis ad is the epitome of festive celebration – but ironically it was filmed against the residential backdrop of a street in Pinner, in August, one of the hottest days of the year.

We express our condolences to all the actors who had to wear winter clothes for the shoot!

Saatchi & Saatchi chief creative officer Frankie Goodwin spoke in detail about how the Snapper character was designed, which is set to appear on all kinds of John Lewis products, including fluffy children’s slippers Also included.

After starting the process of coming up with the ad in February, Frankie said: ‘Because of time we had to start designing even before the directors were involved. It was fantastic because we were able to really figure out what we needed to create the emotion.

‘You might have noticed he doesn’t have eyes, it’s a big conversation that went on for a long time. But we develop these lovely – we call them feelers – these leaves that create characterization.

‘It was really important to us that especially in the film, he wasn’t a cartoon, but actually a little more lifelike, a little more rooted in the plant world.’

When a young boy finds a best friend in an anthropomorphic Venus flytrap, Andrea Bocelli plays a powerful melody in Italian It’s certainly not what we expected from this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert – but an unexpected combination Full of festive magic.

Andrea Bocelli is a globally renowned music icon (Picture: Noam Galai/WireImage)

What does the song Festa by Andrea Bocelli mean?

Written and produced by Italian electro-pop duo Le Fest Antonacci, Andrea’s song for the John Lewis 2023 Christmas ad is called Festa, meaning ‘celebration’.

While it was predicted that the advertisement would feature a cover of a recognizable and well-known song, the tune is an original song.

Speaking about her involvement in the campaign, Andrea said: ‘I’m delighted to take part in this wonderful and unique tradition of Christmas storytelling.

‘This is very special to me as it will provide great support to both the John Lewis and Andrea Bocelli foundations. Wishing you all happiness this Christmas!’

Festa is set to be released in full form as a charity single, with proceeds from sales going to the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures charities, which helps support young people and families with experience of care who are There is a need.

