This year’s touching John Lewis Christmas advert officially launches today, starring Snappy the Venus Flytrap, with world-renowned opera legend Andrea Bocelli singing the delightful soundtrack. In the tear-jerking campaign, the 65-year-old singer performs the song ‘Festa’, meaning ‘celebration’, written and produced by artist Le Feste Antonacci.

The song will be released in longer form as a charity single, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. Andrea said: “I am delighted to be taking part in this wonderful and unique tradition of telling the Christmas story. It is very special to me as it will provide huge support to both the John Lewis and Andrea Bocelli foundations. Be happy.” this Christmas!”









Andrea Bocelli was 12 years old when he was hit in the eye by a football during a match , Danielle Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari)



Andrea was born with visual impairment and was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma. He spent most of his childhood in hospital and doctors were able to save about 10 percent of his vision in one eye. As an infant, Andrea felt comforted by music, and her mother, Edi Bocelli, would play records to calm her. He once shared: “When I was five years old, my mother discovered that the only way to get relief from my glaucoma was to play classical music on the record player.”





At the age of six, he began learning piano and later learned to play the flute, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, guitar, and drums. By the age of seven, he had his heart set on becoming an opera singer and would listen to Franco Corelli repeatedly. Then when he was 12, Andrea completely lost his vision during a tragic football accident. While playing the role of goalkeeper during a match, he got injured in his eye and suffered brain hemorrhage.

“I was hit in the face so hard by a ball over my right eye that I could see light and color,” he said during an interview in 2017. “Doctors tried to cure me with various operations… but there was nothing that could be done.” In a last ditch effort to save his vision, doctors tried to use leeches to improve blood flow, but they failed and Andrea remained blind. He taught himself to read music in Braille and took up horse riding and bicycling.

“The fact that I’m blind doesn’t define my life,” Andrea Ones said. “People wonder if there’s a connection between my lack of vision and the way I sing. But there’s no connection.” At the age of 14, Andrea won his first singing competition in Viaregio, Italy, and while he studied law at the University of Pisa, he performed in piano bars to earn money. He is now the world’s most beloved singer and the most successful classical artist of all time.