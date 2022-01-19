John Malkovich in Venice without super green pass, no stay at Danieli

The actor John Malkovich (LaPresse). On the right, the Danieli hotel in Venice

The suite overlooking the Grand Canal of Venice remained empty. The Danieli hotel, one of the most famous luxury hotels in Venice, refused access to the rooms to the actor John Malkovich because he did not have a green pass. From 31 December, following the approval of the so-called “Omicron decree”, the presentation of the reinforced green certification (vaccines or healing) is mandatory for those who want to stay in the hotel. And the law, of course, makes no distinction. And therefore, even if you are one of the best known and most popular American actors and directors, you have to back down and exit the famous revolving door that represents the entrance to the Danieli hotel on Riva degli Schiavoni in Venice. The newspaper “The Gazzettino”, Which reports the news, explains that the production had to look for one at the last minute private house obviously with standards up to the Hollywood actor because the rules on the Super green pass apply to both luxury hotels and more modest hotels with a shared bathroom in the corridor.





The film and the infections Malkovich is in Venice to shoot a series-remake of the film dedicated to Tom Ripley, the character born from the imagination of the US writer Patricia Highsmith. “Mr. Ripley’s talent”By Antony Minghella, released in theaters in 1999, four years after the writer’s death, was a huge success. There were many scenes shot in Venice, there will also be many takes in the Lagoon for the series dedicated to Ripley. The film will no longer be Matt Damon to play Ripley but Irish actor Andrew Scott. The cast also includes Johnny Flinn and Dakota Fanning, who had reached Venice a few days late because it was positive for Covid, forcing the director to continually change the scheduled shooting schedule. AND Covid did not spare even the first film production in Venice in 2022, because many actors, especially extras, after having carried out the swab imposed by the production, have discovered that they are positive and have had to go home and put themselves in isolation.

Filming in Venice The troupe directed by director Steven Zaillian will stay in Venice for a month, the cameras of the series that should air in 2023 will move between Piazza San Marco, Campo San Polo, the Accademia bridge and the Santa Lucia station, which will go back to being those of the 1950s, the period in which the story is set. At the end of the month, scenes shot inside the Danieli hotel, already used in the past in the cinema, are also scheduled, such as “From Russia with love“,”Moonraker” And “Casino Royale“Of the saga of James Bond or “The tourist“With Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, to name just a few films. Before the Veneto, the troupe had filmed in Naples, in the Sanità district. Malkovich in Venice had also shot the episodes of the Oscar-winning Paolo Sorrentino series “The new pope”.