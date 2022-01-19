John Malkovich without Green pass: blocked in Venice

In Italy you cannot enter a hotel without it Green pass, regardless of the name on the passport. This is demonstrated by the episode that took place atHotel Danieli in Venice, who denied the actor access to the suite John Malkovich, in the Lagoon for the filming of the US TV series ‘Ripley’, by Showtime. Here’s what happened.

John Malkovich, Green pass expired: what happened

Hotel Danieli is one of the most famous and luxurious hotels in Venice. A week ago the management realized that the actor John Malkovich, in town for the filming of a TV series, had his vaccination documentation expired: so he invited the star to leave the structure, preventing him from occupying the luxury suite that had been reserved for him.

Rejected, he deceived the wait by shopping in a supermarket, only to be recalled by the production which, in the meantime, had found him accommodation in an exclusive building overlooking the lagoon.

According to the Government’s decision, in fact, the stay in hotels it is only allowed to holders of enhanced green certification. Since the actor’s expired, the production had to look at the last minute for an alternative solution for his stay in one home private. The director of the Danieli, Gianrico Esposito, he limited himself to saying that what happened means that “the hotel acted in full legality, applying the provisions of the government’s Covid decree”.

Because John Malkovich was Venice

Malkovich is no longer in Venice: in two days he was there to shoot some scenes of ‘Ripley’, an American Showtime television series, remake of ‘The talent of Mr Ripley’ and inspired by the novels of Patricia Highsmith.

Sources close to the production confirmed the episode of the Green pass expired, however, ensuring that both the crew and the cast underwent tampons every day thanks to the mobile medical facility set up in the Pietà complex, a few steps from Piazza San Marco.

A week ago, however, about a hundred members of the crew had left the set due to Covid: a fate similar to what happened in the autumn of 2020, also in Venice, for the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7‘with Tom Cruise, marked by continuous stops due to the positivity to the virus.

Malkovich, how much does he earn

According to the ‘CelebrityNetWhort.com’ website, which measures celebrity wealth, John Malkovich today he would have a net worth of $ 25 million, the result of more than 90 films in which he took part. In the past, in an interview granted to the Guardian, however, he had said that he had lost several million dollars due to a scam carried out by Bernie Madoff, which defrauded thousands of investors for an amount close to 65 billion dollars: was sentenced to 150 years in prison in 2009. Also among the defrauded Kevin Bacon, Larry King and the director’s charitable foundation Steven Spielberg.

