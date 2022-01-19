John Malkovich without Green pass: the Danieli hotel in Venice does not host him – Chronicle

Venice, January 19, 2022 – Nothing Green pass? Doors closed toDanieli Hotel to Venice. Even if the guest is a VIP like John Malkovich. The 68-year-old American actor, director and producer had one booking for a suite with a view of the San Marco basin, but the hotel was unable to accommodate it because Malkovich did not comply with the green certification procedure, reports the Gazzettino. To be precise his Green pass, as sources of production confirm, it had expired.

The director of With Air And Dangerous relationships is located in the lagoon city for the filming of ‘Ripley’, tv series inspired by the novels of Patricia Highsmith.

After the ‘stop’ imposed by Danieli, Malkovich was housed in a nearby Venetian residence. Since the troupe has landed in the lagoon, they have been assisted and followed from the health point of view by a private mobile structure near the Pietà, a stone’s throw from Piazza San Marco, which carries out the molecular swabs every two days to the protagonists of the series and to the shooters.









A week ago the absent for Covid have touched the hundred. More or less the same fate that happened in Venice in the autumn of 2020 for the filming of Mission Impossible 7 with Tom Cruise, marked by continuous stops for the positivity to the virus.