John Malkovich without super green pass in Venice, rejected his hotel stay

Had a reservation for a suite overlooking San Marco’s basin Venice in the luxurious Danieli hotel, but was unable to take advantage of it because he did not have a reinforced Green pass. This is what happened today in John Malkovich, present in the lagoon to shoot Ripley, the television series based on the novel Mr. Ripley’s talent, hence the famous 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and Cate Blanchett.

According to production sources, cited by the Ansa agency, the well-known American actor and director was rejected by the hotel because his Green pass has expired. In fact, from December 31st, following the approval of the so-called “Omicron decree”, the presentation of the reinforced green certification (vaccines or healing) is mandatory for those who want to stay in the hotel. And the law, of course, makes no distinction, not even if Yes is John Malkvoich. The newspaper “Il Gazzettino”, which reports the news, explains that the production had to look for one at the last minute private house.

“We can not neither confirm nor deny news about our guests or their reservations – said the director of the hotel Gianrico Esposito -. What we can say is that our reception respects all the laws in force, therefore, at the time of check-in we check the validity of the Super green pass of all booked guests. If the certification is not in order, we cannot proceed with the booking. “

Slow shooting for Covid

As mentioned, Malkovich is in Venice to shoot the series-remake of the film dedicated to Tom Ripley, the character born from the imagination of the American writer Patricia Highsmith. The series will no longer be Matt Damon to play Ripley, but Irish actor Andrew Scott. The cast also includes Johnny Flinn And Dakota Fanning, which had reached Venice a few days late because it was positive for Covid, forcing the director to continually change the scheduled shooting schedule. The troupe, directed by director Steven Zaillian, will work in Venice for a month, but many have contracted the virus and perhaps longer times are assumed.

The series is expected to air in 2023. Before the Veneto, the crew had filmed in Naples, in the Sanità district.